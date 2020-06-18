Chrissy Teigen’s Cheesy Avocado Recipe Is Too Easy To Prepare; Check Out Here!

Chrissy Teigen is spending much of her quarantine time cooking. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen" handle especially for her food recipes. This cheesy avocado guacamole by Chrissy Teigen is too easy to prepare. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Delicious Wild And Jasmine Rice Recipe

Chrissy Teigen’s cheesy avocado recipe

RECEIPT DESCRIPTION BY CHRISSY TEIGEN

“Why just have plain old guac when you can add shredded cheddar cheese and cause a riot among your friends? Some will instantly submit to the deliciousness, but the purists will have to be coaxed into trying it before admitting that that sharp cheesy tang only ups your guac experience."

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Veggie White Chilli Recipe that Will Make Your Mouth Water

Ingredients

3 large Hass avocados

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup coarsely grated cheddar cheese

½ medium onion, diced

2 Roma (plum) tomatoes, seeded and diced

½ jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

THE RECEIPT WITH THE ABOVE MENTIONED AMOUNT OF INGREDIENTS WILL SERVE SIX PEOPLE. YOU CAN MAKE INCREASE THE QUANTITY IF YOU WANT TO SERVE MORE PEOPLE. THE TOTAL PREPARATION TIME IN APPROXIMATELY 10 MINUTES.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Recipe For Delicious Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recipe

Halve the avocados and scoop the flesh into a large bowl. Add 1½ tablespoons of the lime juice, the cayenne, cumin, and salt and mash with a potato masher until chunky.

Fold in the cheddar, onion, tomatoes, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, and remaining 1½ tablespoons lime juice.

Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the guacamole (this prevents it from turning brown) and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour before serving to let the flavours meld together.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Gives It Back After Being Trolled For “balding Hair”

About Chrissy Teigen

Christine Diane Teigen, commonly known as Chrissy Teigen, is a popular American model, television personality, and author. She made her modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2010. Most recently, she co-hosted Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J on Paramount Network (2015–2019). Christine Teigen married singer John Legend on September 14, 2013, at Villa Pizzo in Como, Italy. In fact, John Legend’s famous song, All of Me, was dedicated to her. They have two children, a daughter, Luna and a son, Miles, born on May 16, 2018.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.