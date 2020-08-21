Christian Bale Trends On Twitter As Fans Deem Him As The 'Best Batman' Over Other Actors

Christian Bale has been trending on Twitter as fans have deemed him as “The Best Batman” overall. The actor featured in the famous Dark Knight Trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan. Since then, fans have taken an instant liking towards Batman and have gone on to praise his portrayal of the iconic superhero. Over the years, fans have argued about how close Christian Bale's Batman was to reality. The realistic approach of the character and the engaging storyline with compelling villains made the entire trilogy and exciting experience. Thus, now as Robert Pattinson makes way for his portrayal of The Batman, fans have shown their support towards Christian Bale.

Christian Bale trends on Twitter as fans deem him as the best Batman

Also Read | Batman: Christian Bale To Robert Pattinson; Actors Who Have Uplifted The Character

This caused a huge trend on Twitter with Christian Bale being deemed as the best Batman overall. Fans have even gone on to say that Christian Bale is a better Batman as compared to Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck. While some comic book fans may argue that Ben Affleck’s portrayal too was spectacular and was a perfect representation from the comics, people still believe Christian Bale was the better Batman. Over the years, several actors have played the role of the caped crusader leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

The #Batman is trending so let me just remind y'all that #ChristianBale was the best batman. — Yugandhar shinde (@_YugandharS_) August 21, 2020

Christian Bale was the best Batman. Period.



DC Universe is ignoring Christian Bale once again

But Christian Bale is the One & Only actor who made millions of fans to fall in love with Batman

Anyone who disagrees can keep their bad taste to themselves..#ChristianBale #Batman pic.twitter.com/g1ymttqFoo — maannnuuuu (@maannnuuuuD) August 21, 2020

Christian bale is the best batman ever and that's the tweet.#ChristianBale pic.twitter.com/Pu1tfm0sJr — Vikram Panday (@VikramPanday14) August 21, 2020

Also Read | Best Christian Bale Films That Are Loved For Their Plot And Performance

Prior to Christian Bale, debates for the best Batman were often choice related as a number of actors had already played the role. However, fans now argue that Christian Bale has immortalised the role as his own. The Dark Knight series showcased the origin and the “death” of Batman. Thus audiences resonated with the character. The film Christopher Nolan directed was quite different from the comic book narrative of Batman with just the base points taken for the film. However, the film was loved by all and went on to become a huge hit.

Also Read | Bollywood Meets Hollywood: ‘Mowgli’ Premiere Brings Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Christian Bale, Others Together

Thus, each time a Batman movie is announced, the debate over the best Batman often arrives. Fans did not ridicule or criticise the other actors; however, they simply called Christian Bale as the best Batman ever after artwork featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman had been uploaded online.

Also Read | Did You Know That Christian Bale's 'Vice' Was Titled 'Backseat'? Learn More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.