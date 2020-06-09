Christina Aguilera Makes 'Little Dreamer' Available To Stream As 'Bionic' Turns 10

On the tenth anniversary of her sixth studio album Bionic, Christina Aguilera celebrated the occasion by making Little Dreamer available on all streaming platforms. The song is available on the streaming platforms for the first time. Little Dreamer was previously available as a bonus track on iTunes. It is a mid-tempo electro-pop ballad. The pop star said goodbye to her titular dreamer over a skittering beat filled with beeps, glitches and trills, as the chorus of the song says, "So long, my little dreamer, I will miss your face/ We’ll always stay connected through time and space/ The journey that we shared, but now have to leave/ Will live inside of us for eternity.”

Bionic is the sixth studio album by American singer Christina Aguilera. It was released on June 8, 2010, by RCA Records. Inspired by Aguilera's taste for electronic music, Bionic is characterised as an electropop, futurepop and R&B album. Its first half consists of electronic songs incorporating synthesizers and electronic beats, while the second half displays a balladic production. The album's main themes include sex and post-feminism.

Bionic spawned two international singles. Not Myself Tonight that released in April 2010, and You Lost Me released in June. Christina Aguilera collaborated with Nicki Minaj for the song Woohoo. It was released in the United States and some European countries. Another song I Hate Boys from Bionic was released exclusively in Oceania.

Bionic was promoted in mid-2010 by television performances, such as Aguilera's appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, the ninth season of American Idol, Today and MTV Movie Awards. A concert tour, titled The Bionic Tour, was initially planned to support the album, but it never materialised. Bionic received mixed reviews from music critics. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 -- Aguilera's lowest entry on the chart in her career at the time.

Bionic had low sales when it was released, particularly compared to the smash successes of her albums Back to Basics, Stripped and Aguilera's 1999 self-titled debut. However, it was quickly overshadowed by the singer's starring turn alongside Cher in Burlesque. Five months later, Bionic gained a cult status among her most passionate fan base in the decade since its release, with regular calls of #JusticeForBionic on social media.

