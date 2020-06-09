Lizzo & NY Philharmonic Give Musical Salute To Quarantine Graduates In Dear Class Of 2020

Dear Class of 2020 is a show that has been made for the members of the class of 2020 to have a virtual graduation ceremony with several popular faces encouraging them and motivating them with speeches and videos. Recently, American singer Lizzo teamed up with New York Philharmonic orchestra for an incredible performance for the quarantined graduates. In the video of Dear Class of 2020 highlights, the flute maestro Lizzo starts elegantly playing the notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” which is usually played at the commencement of every graduation ceremony.

She then takes a quick break and wishes the Dear class of 2020 as she says, “congratulations to the class of 2020. Now let's turn it up." Lizzo starts playing the flute again and the members of Philharmonic joined her. They all are seen playing their instruments in their own socially distanced performance spaces cumulate together with classic editing in the video. Lizzi is seen wearing a beautiful purple top with multi-coloured asymmetrical print. Not to miss her soft eye make and nude lip colour that makes her look even more gorgeous.

Taylor Swift in Dear Class of 2020

Earlier, the popular singer Taylor Swift also addressed the class of 2020. She also revealed that she never walked in her graduation ceremony. She said, “I know this probably isn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having. I relate to that in a lot of ways. When I was younger, I used to fantasize about high school graduation, being with all your friends, cap and gown, the whole thing.” She then talked about dropping her graduation plans because of her career. She mentioned that when her graduation was planned, she was on a radio tour with her mom in rental cars and sitting on the floors of the airports.

Taylor Swift said that she ended up getting her diploma by mail. Taylor Swift added that her graduation was nothing like the one she thought about in her mind. However, she was still very proud of it. The actor also went on to say that one lesson she learned from this experience is, “Expect the unexpected and celebrate anyway". She wrapped up the conversation by addressing the graduates of 2020 and said that she is extremely proud of them.

