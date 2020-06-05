TWICE's Music Video 'More & More' Has A Secret Connection With 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

Girl group TWICE recently released a video of their new song More & More. The artistic video featured Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu embracing nature as they dance to their heart's content. While the music video attracted plagiarism charges over the art installation, it has now been reported that the video has a sweet connection to Lee Min Ho's ongoing K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch.

For the unknown, Lee Min Ho plays an attractive emperor travelling between two universes, the Kingdom of Corea and the Republic of Korea, seeking revenge from his uncle for killing his father. Fans of the SBS drama witnessed the royalty of the Korean actor on a majestic white horse named Maximus.

Now, Maximus has been reported to have a cameo in the More & More music video. Maximus draws attention to the TWICE music video as he stands in the midst of fantasy land. Check out the video below.

About the song

The music video released on June 01, 2020 has over 2.8 million views on YouTube. More And More is also available at Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and TWICE's Official Shop. More And More has been composed by Uzoechi Emenike, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, and Zara Larsson. Park Jin Young and BIBI worked on the lyrics for the K-Pop Song.

About The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min-Ho made his comeback to the film industry after a three-year sabbatical. In the series, The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-Ho will be seen sharing screen space alongside award-winning actress Kim Go-Eun which depicts the story of two parallel universes. The first story depicts Korea under the constitutional monarchy in which Lee Min-Ho portrays the role of emperor Lee Gon, while the other is quite similar to the present-day Korea in which Kim takes on the role of an investigator Jung Tae-Eul.

The actor said in an earlier interview that his new Netflix project would be able to reach a much larger audience. And he's very excited to be part of the film The King: Eternal Monarch. The series premiered on April 17, 2020, with weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday. Watch at the trailer below.

