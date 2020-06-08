Ryan Reynolds' ‘Definitely, Maybe’ Has Refreshing Musicals To Add To Your Jukebox

Ryan Reynolds starrer Definitely, Maybe is a family, romance, melodrama. The film released back in 2008 and was one of the first few films where he was cast alongside a child actor, who essayed his daughter. The film is all about love, relationships and break-ups not only between Ryan Reynolds and his former flames, but also his relationship with his daughter. The 2008 release has some heartwarming songs that can be added to anyone’s playlist, who is in search of some soulful, ballads. Read on to know them-

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200K To NAACP As Protests Across USA Rage Further

Here Comes Summer

The bright cheery song is good to listen to on a hazy monsoon morning. Here Comes Summer was used as a background score for several scenes in the film Definitely, Maybe. Add this to your jukebox and listen to it whenever you feel low. The song was performed by Clint Mansell.

Also Read | Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds & Chris Hemsworth: Marvel Actors Who Shared Black Tuesday Posts

The Happy Ending is You

The film is all about love and landing love at the right time, even though the film ends with separation, the song, The Happy Ending is You expresses just the essence. The song is best to listen to on a quant evening sipping on some hot beverage. This song as well is performed by Clint Mansell.

Listen to the instrumentals of the ballad song here

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' And Other Popular Movies Directed By Martin Campbell

For Emily ( Whoever she may be…)

For Emily (Whoever she may be…) is a titular song as the father and daughter are recalling the days with ‘Emily’, who is supposed to be Maya’s mom and Adam’s former wife. The musical song is a ballad that yearns for a mom, but at the same time, shows all the emotions of the dad who is present by Maya every time. The song is played performed by Clint Mansell.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds's 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' & Other Hollywood Action-comedy Dramas To Watc

Talking about the plot, the story of the film deals with ‘a political analyst(Ryan) who is trying to explain his daughter, why he separated from his wife.' The film is a conversation between the father-daughter duo. Ryan Reynolds essays the role of the father- Adam Hayes and Abigail Breslin essays the role of Maya Hayes in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.