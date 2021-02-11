Christina Ricci's Birthday: Test Your Knowledge About The 'Percy' Actor With This Quiz

Christina Ricci’s birthday is on February 12 and the actor will be turning 41 this year. Ricci has been known and recognised for playing roles with a dark edge with superb expertise. The star has been a part of both the big screen and the small screen. She started her career as a child actor and has made it big ever since. Ricci has received numerous prestigious awards for her breakthrough acting. On the occasion of her birthday, take Christina Ricci’s quiz to see how much you know about the actor and find out the things you don’t:
Christina Ricci’s Quiz
1. Which movie did Christina Ricci make her debut with?
i. Mermaids
ii. Now and Then
iii. Casper
iv. The Ice Storm
2. Who did Christina Ricci play in 'Desert Blue'?
i. Skye
ii. Ely Jackson
iii. Sandy
iv. Haley
3. Which character did Christina Ricci play in Addams Family?
i. Morticia Addams
ii. Abigail Craven
iii. Wednesday Addams
iv. Margaret Alford
4. In which movie was Johnny Depp Ricci’s co-star?
i. Casper
ii. Now and Then
iii. Sleepy Hollow
iv. The Ice Storm
5. In which film did Christina play an enchanted girl with a pig’s face?
i. Black Snake Moan
ii. After.Life
iii. Penelope
iv. Sleepy Hollow
6. What was Ricci’s character’s name in Pan Am
i. Laura Cameron
ii. Colette Valois
iii. Maggie Ryan
iv. Kate Cameron
7. What tattoo does Christina Ricci have?
i. Elephant
ii. Lion
iii. Horse
iv. Dog
8. On which part of her body is the tattoo?
i. Stomach
ii. Hand
iii. Back
iv. Feet
9. What is Christina Ricci’s son’s name?
i. Billy
ii. George
iii. Francis
iv. Freddie
10. Which organisation is Christina Ricci a spokesperson for?
i. PETA
ii. RAINN
iii. UNESCO
iv. UNICEF
Christina Ricci Trivia
The actor has a total of 8 tattoos on her body.
Her favourite book is “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
She has struggled with anxiety and anorexia and has been vocal about it.
She has been the muse of artist Mark Ryden and has appeared a lot in his work.
ANSWERS
1. Mermaids
2. Ely Jackson
3. Wednesday Addams
4. Sleepy Hollow
5. Penelope
6. Maggie Ryan
7. Lion
8. Back
9. Freddie
10. RAINN
