Christina Ricci's Birthday: Test Your Knowledge About The 'Percy' Actor With This Quiz

Christina Ricci’s birthday is on February 12 and the actor will be turning 41 this year. Ricci has been known and recognised for playing roles with a dark edge with superb expertise. The star has been a part of both the big screen and the small screen. She started her career as a child actor and has made it big ever since. Ricci has received numerous prestigious awards for her breakthrough acting. On the occasion of her birthday, take Christina Ricci’s quiz to see how much you know about the actor and find out the things you don’t:

Christina Ricci’s Quiz

1. Which movie did Christina Ricci make her debut with?

i. Mermaids

ii. Now and Then

iii. Casper

iv. The Ice Storm

2. Who did Christina Ricci play in 'Desert Blue'?

i. Skye

ii. Ely Jackson

iii. Sandy

iv. Haley

3. Which character did Christina Ricci play in Addams Family?

i. Morticia Addams

ii. Abigail Craven

iii. Wednesday Addams

iv. Margaret Alford

4. In which movie was Johnny Depp Ricci’s co-star?

i. Casper

ii. Now and Then

iii. Sleepy Hollow

iv. The Ice Storm

5. In which film did Christina play an enchanted girl with a pig’s face?

i. Black Snake Moan

ii. After.Life

iii. Penelope

iv. Sleepy Hollow

6. What was Ricci’s character’s name in Pan Am

i. Laura Cameron

ii. Colette Valois

iii. Maggie Ryan

iv. Kate Cameron

7. What tattoo does Christina Ricci have?

i. Elephant

ii. Lion

iii. Horse

iv. Dog

8. On which part of her body is the tattoo?

i. Stomach

ii. Hand

iii. Back

iv. Feet

9. What is Christina Ricci’s son’s name?

i. Billy

ii. George

iii. Francis

iv. Freddie

10. Which organisation is Christina Ricci a spokesperson for?

i. PETA

ii. RAINN

iii. UNESCO

iv. UNICEF

Christina Ricci Trivia

The actor has a total of 8 tattoos on her body.

Her favourite book is “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

She has struggled with anxiety and anorexia and has been vocal about it.

She has been the muse of artist Mark Ryden and has appeared a lot in his work.

ANSWERS

1. Mermaids

2. Ely Jackson

3. Wednesday Addams

4. Sleepy Hollow

5. Penelope

6. Maggie Ryan

7. Lion

8. Back

9. Freddie

10. RAINN

