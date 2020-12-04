Last Updated:

BTS' Jin's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The BTS Band Member & His Work

BTS' Jin's birthday Quiz: BTS' band member Jin is celebrating his birthday today. Take this quiz to understand how well you know the singer & dancer

bts' jin's birthday

Fans of singer and dancer Kim Seok-jin, professionally known as Jin, have flooded social media with wishes for the young singer. Jin is one of the most talented members of the group and has co-written many songs like "Awake" (2016), "Epiphany" (2018), and "Moon" (2020). So on BTS' Jin's birthday, here is a quiz based on Kim Seok-jin's songs and his work with BTS: 

BTS' Jin's Quiz - Questions 

1) In which year was the artist born? 

  • 1992
  • 1994
  • 1989
  • 1999

2) Which of these agencies was the artist first scouted by? 

  • SM Entertainment 
  • Big Hit Entertainment
  • Korean Entertainment 
  • None of the above 

3) Which one of these Jin's solo songs charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart? 

  • "Awake" (2016)
  • "Epiphany" (2018)
  • "Moon" (2020)
  • All of the above 

4) Which song is this - 'So weird, I for sure loved you so much adapted to you with everything, I wanted to live my life for you But as I keep doing that I just can't bear the storm inside my heart The real myself inside the smiling mask, I reveal it entirely'? 

  • Epiphany 
  • Dynasty 
  • Dynamite 
  • Soulmate

5) In the album Map of the Soul: 7, which one of these songs is a solo by Jin?

  • Persona
  • Moon
  • Black Swan
  • All of the above 

6) Which one of these organisation does the artist support? 

  • UNESCO
  • Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA)
  • UNDP
  • WWF

7) In the song "It's Definitely You", who did Jin collaborate with? 

  •  RM
  •  Suga
  •  J-Hope
  •  V

8) In the song "Adult Child", who did Jin collaborate with? 

  • RM and Suga
  • J-Hope
  • V
  • None of the above 

9) Which one of these a solo song by Jin in the album 2 Cool 4 Skool? 

  • Circle Room Cypher
  • We Are Bulletproof Pt.2
  • No More Dream
  • On the start line 

10) Which song is this - 'I pulled all-nighters at practice rooms Instead of school, dancing and singing While you guys partied I gave up sleep for my dreams I spent all night holding a pen'? 

  • Circle Room Cypher
  • We Are Bulletproof Pt.2
  • No More Dream
  • Moon 

BTS' Jin's Quiz - Answers 

  1.  Jin was born in the year 1992. Jin's age is now 28 years. 
  2. Jin was scouted by South Korean K-pop agency SM Entertainment when he was in school and rejected the offer. 
  3. "Awake" (2016), "Epiphany" (2018), and "Moon" (2020) - all charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. 
  4. The song is - Epiphany. 
  5. The song is - Moon. 
  6. Jin is an animal lover and supports Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA). 
  7. In the song - "It's Definitely You", Jin collaborated with V. 
  8. In the song - "Adult Child", Jin collaborated with RM and Suga. 
  9. The song is - Circle Romm Cypher. 
  10. The song is - We are Bulletproof Pt. 2. 

 

 

 

