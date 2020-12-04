BTS' Jin's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The BTS Band Member & His Work

Fans of singer and dancer Kim Seok-jin, professionally known as Jin, have flooded social media with wishes for the young singer. Jin is one of the most talented members of the group and has co-written many songs like "Awake" (2016), "Epiphany" (2018), and "Moon" (2020). So on BTS' Jin's birthday, here is a quiz based on Kim Seok-jin's songs and his work with BTS:

BTS' Jin's Quiz - Questions

1) In which year was the artist born?

1992

1994

1989

1999

2) Which of these agencies was the artist first scouted by?

SM Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment

Korean Entertainment

None of the above

3) Which one of these Jin's solo songs charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart?

"Awake" (2016)

"Epiphany" (2018)

"Moon" (2020)

All of the above

4) Which song is this - 'So weird, I for sure loved you so much adapted to you with everything, I wanted to live my life for you But as I keep doing that I just can't bear the storm inside my heart The real myself inside the smiling mask, I reveal it entirely'?

Epiphany

Dynasty

Dynamite

Soulmate

5) In the album Map of the Soul: 7, which one of these songs is a solo by Jin?

Persona

Moon

Black Swan

All of the above

6) Which one of these organisation does the artist support?

UNESCO

Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA)

UNDP

WWF

7) In the song "It's Definitely You", who did Jin collaborate with?

RM

Suga

J-Hope

V

8) In the song "Adult Child", who did Jin collaborate with?

RM and Suga

J-Hope

V

None of the above

9) Which one of these a solo song by Jin in the album 2 Cool 4 Skool?

Circle Room Cypher

We Are Bulletproof Pt.2

No More Dream

On the start line

10) Which song is this - 'I pulled all-nighters at practice rooms Instead of school, dancing and singing While you guys partied I gave up sleep for my dreams I spent all night holding a pen'?

Circle Room Cypher

We Are Bulletproof Pt.2

No More Dream

Moon

BTS' Jin's Quiz - Answers

Jin was born in the year 1992. Jin's age is now 28 years. Jin was scouted by South Korean K-pop agency SM Entertainment when he was in school and rejected the offer. "Awake" (2016), "Epiphany" (2018), and "Moon" (2020) - all charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. The song is - Epiphany. The song is - Moon. Jin is an animal lover and supports Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA). In the song - "It's Definitely You", Jin collaborated with V. In the song - "Adult Child", Jin collaborated with RM and Suga. The song is - Circle Romm Cypher. The song is - We are Bulletproof Pt. 2.

