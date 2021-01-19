Dolly Parton's Birthday Quiz: Take This Quiz To Know If You're A Huge Fan Of The Actor

Quick links:
Dolly Parton is known to be a dynamic pop-culture icon. She’s popular as a country music singer, guitarist actor and better known for pioneering the interface between country and pop music styles. Over the years, Dolly Parton has sold nearly 100 million records of her songs, worldwide. Dolly Parton has appeared in several movies too which have got the status of cult films. On the occasion of Dolly Parton's birthday, here is a quiz you could take up to know how well you know about the living legend.
1. Where was Dolly born?
2. In 1983 Dolly and Kenny Rogers scored a hit duet with which Bee Gees-penned song?
3. Which of these pop stars is Dolly's goddaughter?
4. Dolly owns a theme park in the US town of Pigeon Forge. What's it called?
5. Who was the director of one of Dolly Parton's movies 9 to 5?
6. What was the name of Dolly's character in 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas'?
7. Who is Dolly Parton's sister, a country singer herself?
8. What is Dolly Parton's middle name?
9. Released in 1967, which of the following albums was Dolly's debut?
10. Which Dolly Parton song opens with the lyrics - "Back through the years I go wanderin' once again back to the seasons of my youth..."?
1. Tennessee
2. Islands in the Stream
3. Miley Cyrus
4. Dollywood
5. Colin Higgins
6. Mona Stangley
7. Stella
8. Rebecca
9. Hello, I'm Dolly
10. Coat of Many Colors
