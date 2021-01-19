Dolly Parton's Birthday Quiz: Take This Quiz To Know If You're A Huge Fan Of The Actor

Dolly Parton is known to be a dynamic pop-culture icon. She’s popular as a country music singer, guitarist actor and better known for pioneering the interface between country and pop music styles. Over the years, Dolly Parton has sold nearly 100 million records of her songs, worldwide. Dolly Parton has appeared in several movies too which have got the status of cult films. On the occasion of Dolly Parton's birthday, here is a quiz you could take up to know how well you know about the living legend.

Dolly Parton's birthday quiz

1. Where was Dolly born?

Texas

Tennessee

Alabama

Arkansas

2. In 1983 Dolly and Kenny Rogers scored a hit duet with which Bee Gees-penned song?

Islands in the Stream

For Whom the Bell Tolls

You Win Again

Fanny

3. Which of these pop stars is Dolly's goddaughter?

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Kacey Musgraves

4. Dolly owns a theme park in the US town of Pigeon Forge. What's it called?

Dolly World

Dollywood

The Dolly Parton Theme Park

Dolly: World of Adventures

5. Who was the director of one of Dolly Parton's movies 9 to 5?

Dolly Parton

Sheena Easton

Colin Higgins

Donna Summer

6. What was the name of Dolly's character in 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas'?

Mona Stangley

Mina Stingley

Martha Shrimply

Michael Stepney

7. Who is Dolly Parton's sister, a country singer herself?

Rebecca

Stella

Willadeene

Avie Lee

8. What is Dolly Parton's middle name?

Louise

Sue

Rebecca

May

9. Released in 1967, which of the following albums was Dolly's debut?

Just Because I'm a Woman

Coat of Many Colors

Hello, I'm Dolly

My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy

10. Which Dolly Parton song opens with the lyrics - "Back through the years I go wanderin' once again back to the seasons of my youth..."?

Here You Come Again

I Will Always Love You

The Day I Fall In Love

Coat of Many Colors

Answers to Dolly Parton's quiz:

1. Tennessee

2. Islands in the Stream

3. Miley Cyrus

4. Dollywood

5. Colin Higgins

6. Mona Stangley

7. Stella

8. Rebecca

9. Hello, I'm Dolly

10. Coat of Many Colors

GIF Source: GIPHY.com

