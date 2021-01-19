Last Updated:

Dolly Parton's Birthday Quiz: Take This Quiz To Know If You're A Huge Fan Of The Actor

On Dolly Parton's birthday, here's a trivia quiz to take and test your knowledge if you call yourself a huge fan of the living legend. Take a look at the quiz.

Written By
Vaishnavi Navalka
dolly parton's birthday

Dolly Parton is known to be a dynamic pop-culture icon. She’s popular as a country music singer, guitarist actor and better known for pioneering the interface between country and pop music styles. Over the years, Dolly Parton has sold nearly 100 million records of her songs, worldwide. Dolly Parton has appeared in several movies too which have got the status of cult films. On the occasion of Dolly Parton's birthday, here is a quiz you could take up to know how well you know about the living legend.

Dolly Parton's birthday quiz

1. Where was Dolly born?

  • Texas
  • Tennessee
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas

2. In 1983 Dolly and Kenny Rogers scored a hit duet with which Bee Gees-penned song?

  • Islands in the Stream
  • For Whom the Bell Tolls
  • You Win Again
  • Fanny

3. Which of these pop stars is Dolly's goddaughter?

  • Taylor Swift
  • Katy Perry
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Kacey Musgraves

4. Dolly owns a theme park in the US town of Pigeon Forge. What's it called?

  • Dolly World
  • Dollywood
  • The Dolly Parton Theme Park
  • Dolly: World of Adventures

5. Who was the director of one of Dolly Parton's movies 9 to 5?

  • Dolly Parton
  • Sheena Easton
  • Colin Higgins
  • Donna Summer

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Shower Photos Trigger Meme Fest On Twitter; Check Out Her Tweets

6. What was the name of Dolly's character in 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas'?

  • Mona Stangley
  • Mina Stingley
  • Martha Shrimply
  • Michael Stepney

7. Who is Dolly Parton's sister, a country singer herself?

  • Rebecca
  • Stella
  • Willadeene
  • Avie Lee

8. What is Dolly Parton's middle name?

  •  Louise
  • Sue
  • Rebecca
  • May

Also Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye Have Stopped Going For Marriage Counselling: Reports

9. Released in 1967, which of the following albums was Dolly's debut?

  • Just Because I'm a Woman
  • Coat of Many Colors
  • Hello, I'm Dolly
  • My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy

10. Which Dolly Parton song opens with the lyrics - "Back through the years I go wanderin' once again back to the seasons of my youth..."?

  • Here You Come Again
  •  I Will Always Love You
  • The Day I Fall In Love
  • Coat of Many Colors

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Leaves For London To Shoot 'Sangeen', Says 'the Show Must Go On'

Answers to Dolly Parton's quiz:

1. Tennessee

2. Islands in the Stream

3. Miley Cyrus

4. Dollywood

5. Colin Higgins

6. Mona Stangley

7. Stella

8. Rebecca 

9. Hello, I'm Dolly

10. Coat of Many Colors

GIF Source: GIPHY.com

Also Read: Dolly Parton's Birthday: Remember When She Started Social Media Challenge On Internet?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT