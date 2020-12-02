Gillian Anderson Shares BTS Pics With Co-star Olivia Coleman At Balmoral Castle

Actor Gillian Anderson took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, December 02, 2020, to share pictures and videos of her along with the cast and crew of the much-acclaimed series The Crown. The actor went on to share sweet pics and a video of her and her co-star Olivia Coleman, essays the role of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Balmoral Castle. Seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing at the BTS pictures shared by the actor.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the actor went on to share several pictures and a video that showcased some of the BTS from the much-acclaimed show, The Crown. The actor shared glimpses of the Balmoral Castle where some of the filmings took place. In one of the picture, Gillian can be seen sitting in the back seat of the jeep looking all scared, while her co-star Olivia is learning how to drive it. In another picture, the actor and Olivia can be seen sitting on their chairs in the open air and is seen smiling for the picture along with the other crew members. The actor can be seen wearing all warm clothes at the shooting spot.

Gillian also shared a video where she can be seen sitting beside Olivia Coleman as she drives the jeep. Within a few seconds of the video, the actor can be seen asking Olivia a few questions. They both seem to get along well with each other. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Gillian Anderson shared the tweet on her Twitter handle, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post also went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on how happy they were seeing this picture. While some commented with lots of happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “love this”. While the other one wrote, “aww, so sweet”. Check out a few comments below.

The Crown cast

The much-acclaimed series, The Crown is created by Peter Morgan and the historic drama stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. The show also stars Gillian Anderson, Emerald Fennell, Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor in key roles, among other cast members. The show is currently in its fourth season and is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

