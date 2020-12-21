Christmas Day 2020: Here Is The List Of The Top Movies From Hallmark's; Check Out

December is the merriest time of the year as everyone moves towards it with hope for the New Year and cherishes the last few days of the year with family and loved ones in the Holiday season. Hallmark’s Countdown To Christmas movies are all you need to enjoy cosy winter evening curled up in blankets. Here is a list of heart-warming and happy movies of 2020 by Hallmark that you should not miss.

Christmas movies on Hallmark

Five Star Christmas

Five Star Christmas stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster and premiered on November 27, 2020. The movie revolves around Lisa, who is trying her all to achieve a five-star rating for her dad’s Bed and Breakfast. She hosts a mysterious guest and ends up falling in love with him only to later find out that he is the travel critic who is to review the place.

Christmas Comes Twice

Christmas Comes Twice made it to the channel on December 13, 2020, with Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier playing the lead roles. Emily, who has a perfect life in the eyes of everyone as she is a renowned newscaster and is loved by most. However, she is not content as she loses her first true love who mattered the most to her. As she takes a ride on the carousel at the Christmas carnival in the town that takes her back in time and she gets another chance at love and life.

One Royal Holiday

One Royal Holiday that premiered on October 31, 2020, starred Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan. Anna helps and rescues a mother-son from a blizzard, but to her surprise, she later finds out that they are from the Royal Family of Galwick. The plot follows how Anna shows the young prince how to do Christmas in a non-royal way.

Christmas with the Darlings

Christmas with the Darlings starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks released on November 8, 2020. Just before Jessica finishes her job as an assistant, she decides to help her boss one last time and spends time with his younger’s brother’s nieces and nephews. She then realises the consequences of mixing professional life with something that makes her happy.

Operation Christmas Drop

This film revolves around a woman named Erica who travels to a beachside Air Force base in Christmas and falls in love with an Air Force Captain, Andrew. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and audiences. It is also available to watch on Netflix.

Heart of the Holidays

Heart of the Holidays features Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Sam who returns home for the holidays where she ends up meeting her high school boyfriend Noah. The two talk about the past and memories as they realise what really matters in life.

