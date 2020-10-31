'A Christmas Love Story' Cast: Actors Who Were Part Of This Christmas Rom-com Of 2019

A Christmas Love Story is a Hallmark Channel movie of 2019 from their Countdown To Christmas series. The story revolves around the youth choir director Katherine Clark and her encounter with Greg Scanton who is the father of one of her new joinee. Read along to know who played the on-screen Katherine and Greg and more details about the movie.

'A Christmas Love Story' Cast

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth plays the role of Katherine Clark in the movie. She is a youth choir director. Chenoweth started her career in 1991 with the theatre The King and I and has since been a part of the industry. The actor has done it all from Broadway to Television to films. Some of her popular work includes Wicked, The West Wing Pushing Daisies, GCB and also had her own sitcom Kristin in 2001. The actor was recently seen in the movie The Witches based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name as well as the Netflix original film Holidate.

Scott Wolf

Scott Wolf plays the role of Greg Scanton in the movie, he plays the widowed father of Kevin Quinn, a student of Katherine Clark. Scott made his debut in 1989 at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and has been a part of the industry for over 30 years. He is popular for his roles of Bailer Salinger in Party of Five, Jake Hartman in Everwood, Chad Decker in V and Carson Drew in Nancy Drew, and his most known role is in the 1999 movie Go as Adam.

Kevin Quinn

Kevin Quinn plays the role of Danny Scanton in the movie, who is the boy with the golden voice in Katherine's choir. Kevin made his acting debut in 2014 with the show Chicago PD as Nate Hansen in one episode. He is popularly known for his roles of Xander in the Disney show Bunk'd and Zac Chase in the Disney Channel movie Adventures in Babysitting. Quinn was last seen in Hubie Halloween playing Pennywise Guy and will soon be seen in the films Kids & Ghosts and Canal Street.

Supporting Cast of 'A Christmas Love Story'

A Christmas Love Story cast also includes Keith Robinson, Eric Close, Jennifer Aspen, Maria Howell, Isabella Frommelt, Lacey Caroline, Keyon Shammare Pickett Jr., Eva Albright. Stephen Starkweather, Shante DeLoach, Johanna Jowett and Lucia Scarano.

