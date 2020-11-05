Where Was Christmas Harmony Filmed? Know This Heartwarming Holiday Film's Location

Christmas Harmony is a 2019 film that stars Kelley Jakle in the pivotal role. The story revolves around Jakle’s character Harmony who returns to her hometown for the holidays and Christmas. Wondering where was this movie shot? Read on to know where was Christmas Harmony filmed:

Also Read: Keanu Reeves' Movie 'Knock-Knock' Beats 'Holidate' For Number One Spot On Netflix

Where was Christmas Harmony Filmed?

Christmas Harmony was shot in Los Angeles and is the feature film debut of its writer and director Nanea Miyata. The movie is bankrolled by the production company June Street Studios. The plot revolves around the titular character of Harmony, portrayed by Kelley Jakle who comes back to her hometown in the hope to rediscover her music, family bonds, and the magic of the Christmas season. The feature film includes five original songs which have been co-written by Miyata and Justin Jones; it also has an additional song which has been co-written with Richard Rudolph.

The movie’s cast also includes Chandra Wilson, Adam Mayfield, Peter Porte, and Aden Schwartz. The supporting cast features Jaime Gallagher, Sara Wallace, Pip Arnold, Shirley Dalmas, Macy Friday, Gina Hiraizumi, Stephen Howard, Karenssa LeGear, Jessica Obilom, Tiffany Marie Smith and Greg Thompson.

Also Read: 'No Time To Die Director' Teases Rami Malek's Safin As The Biggest James Bond Villain

More about Kelley Jakle

Kelley Jakle plays the lead role of Harmony in the movie. She returns to her quaint little hometown after she breaks up with her pop-star boyfriend, right before the holiday season. She comes to the town to rediscover her love for music, her bond with family, and to experience the magic of the holiday season. She is popularly known for her role as Jessica Smith in the Pitch Perfect series (2012–2017) and has also appeared in the first season in 2009 and second season in 2010 of The Sing-Off. The actor was last seen on screen in the Lifetime channel Television movie Black Hearted Killer where she played the role of Vera. Jakle was also seen in the music video of the song Love On Top featuring the Pitch Perfect cast in the ongoing year.

Also Read: Johnny Depp's Fans Take A Stand Against Libel Verdict; Say He Is 'no Wife Beater'

Also Read: Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Decide To Part Ways After Being Engaged For 1 Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.