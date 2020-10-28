'Christmas Under Wraps' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Christmas Under Wraps is a 2014 Hallmark Channel romantic drama flick that revolves around the life of Lauren Brunell. Lauren's life takes a turn and she has to move to a remote town in Alaska for a job, and there she meets Andy who charms her right away. Here's the Christmas Under Wraps cast details that you must check out:

Cast of Christmas Under Wraps

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace played the role of Lauren Brunell in the movie, who is a third-year surgery resident and plans to get into a certain prestigious hospital fellowship program following the footsteps of her father. Candace has been a staple in the Christmas movies of the channel including If I Only Had Christmas, Christmas Town, A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Switched for Christmas, Journey Back to Christmas, A Christmas Detour, Christmas Under Wraps, Moonlight & Mistletoe, and played the titular role of Aurora Teagarden in the series of the same name. Bure is also popular for her roles of DJ Tanner and DJ Tanner-Fuller in Full House and Fuller House respectively.

David O'Donnell

David plays the role of Andy Holliday in Christmas Under Wraps. Andy is able to charm Lauren right away as they meet after she moves to Garland. He is the one who makes her realise to live in the moment. David is also known for his roles as Robert in In Search Of Fellini and Lt. Bruce Wilhelmy in the movie Thirteen Days.

Supporting Cast of Christmas Under Wraps

Other supporting actors in the movie are Robert Pine, who plays Henry Brunell, Kendra Mylnechuk who portrays Billie. Brian Doyle-Murray plays Frank Holliday while Joyce Cohen plays Maggie Brunell and James Gaisford portrays the role of Wyatt. The cast also includes Page Petrucka, Anita Rice, Robert Bear, Bryce Fernelius, Jacque Gray, Jessica Villeneuve, Darren Ewing, and Christian Tyler. The movie was directed by Peter Sullivan and released on November 29, 2014, on the channel.

