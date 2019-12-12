Deerfield Lights Are A Major Holiday Destination For Tourists, Read Here For Details

Lights at Deerfield is reportedly the biggest and most popular Christmas lights display in all of Plano, Texas. Deerfield has been decorating its neighbourhood ever since it was built, is one of the first neighbourhoods of Plano to do so. What started as a friendly competition between the neighbours for an outing out the best Christmas light display, had turned into a tradition now.

Deerfield lights tradition

Deerfield lights holiday season starts from December 1 and ends on December 30. The light hours are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on weekends. But most lights are turned on only after dark. Every home in the neighbourhood of Deerfield decorates their house with colourful, white or twinkling lights along with wooden cut-outs, giant inflatables, life-size Santas, cribs and much more. This year the most notable displays include a huge reindeer one around the Clubhouse and also a 14 inch Christmas tree.

Deerfield is located between Preston Road and Coit Road. There are many entrances to the neighbourhood of Deerfield. One needs to enter from Legacy Drive heading north on Colonnade or Archgate. There are a lot of one-ways and restricted turn signs on the way to Deerfield along this route that one needs to keep in mind. The back entrance can be used during the weekends to avoid the rush. From Preston Meadow, Jenkins is a street that one should definitely not miss along with Sundance, Hallmark and Mackey Court. For those travelling from Ohio, Adriana and Sundance are other ways to enter the neighbourhood to watch the Deerfield lights. Tourists travelling through the Quincy entrances like Bettye Haun Dr., Tweedsgate and Ivanhoe are less crowded. For those who decide to walk along the Deerfield, the neighbourhood can park their car on a street at the far north of the neighbourhood close to Quincy Road.

Deerfield also arranges carriage and Segway rides which should be booked in advance on their official website. However, in the event of heavy rainfall, most of these lights would not be turned on. Hence, it should be noted that rainy seasons are the best time to visit.

For the third in a row, visitors and tourists can vote for their favourite decorated home in the neighbourhood of Deerfield. This also serves as a great way to keep the families enthusiastic about this holiday tradition of Deerfield lights. The categories are Best Overall, Most Traditional, Children’s favourite and funniest. The votes must be cast by sending a text message to the number 469-440-2011 with the category and the address.

