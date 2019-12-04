Celebrate Christmas Feast With These Delicious Pudding Ideas

Food can change every mood and make it delightful and happy for people to rejoice the occasion. Puddings are perfect for such a task. Puddings can be considered as one of the tastiest and most pleasant desserts. Now that the first week of December has started, people are busy with their Christmas preparations. Before going to bed after a tasty meal to wait for Santa to drop an interesting gift, one must sleep with a happy mood. And that's why puddings are important on a Christmas night. Here are some interesting pudding recipes to try on Christmas eve-

Bread and Butter Pudding

An excellent no-fuss pudding, filled with the most basic ingredients. The layers of buttered bread is topped with raisins, and anyone can bake this dessert perfectly.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

This pudding is considered to be one of the most loved puddings in Britain. This dessert is not only delicious, but it is also made with a moist sponge dressed in a walnut and jaggery sauce, making it extremely cosy.

Yoghurt and Fruit Crunch Pudding

This recipe is perfect to end a brunch as it is a light and refreshing dessert. This ideal pudding is prepared using Yoghurt, fresh fruits, cinnamon, and some brandy.

Dairy-Free Mango Pudding

While mentioning pudding ideas, one can never forget vegan dishes. To avoid dairy foods, this mango pudding is the go-to recipe. It is made with fresh mangoes, tofu, and some pistachios.

Vanilla Pudding

No one can deny that Vanilla makes most of the dishes pleasurable. Try this quick and easy recipe of vanilla pudding made with the simplest of ingredients. Delicious chilled dessert can be served post-dinner.

