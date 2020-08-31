Christopher Nolan's Reaction To Robert Pattinson Being Cast As 'Batman' Revealed!

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the titular character of Batman / Bruce Wayne. News about the actor playing the superhero role received a mixed reaction from the audiences. However, acclaimed director Christopher Nolan was “thrilled” with the casting and has expressed his trust in Pattinson’s performance.

Christopher Nolan on Robert Pattinson being cast as 'Batman'

Robert Pattinson and Christopher Nolan were working together for Tenet when the actor got the role of Batman. The filmmaker is known for helming The Dark Knight trilogy, starring Christian Bale as the detective superhero, which earned positive responses from the audiences. So, it was assumed that the two might have had discussions about the upcoming film, but Nolan revealed that it was not the case.

In a recent interview with Singapore’s CNA Network, Christopher Nolan disclosed his feeling about Robert Pattinson's Batman. He said that Robert Pattison “certainly did not” ask him for any advice. They kept a respectful silence around the issue 'til near the end of Tenet shoot'. The filmmaker mentioned that they said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. They did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what Pattinson was going to be putting himself through. Nolan stated that he was “thrilled” that Robert was cast as Batman. He thinks that the actor will do an “amazing job” and he is “really excited to see” what Pattinson does with that character.

Earlier, in an interview with The Irish Times, Robert Pattinson spoke about how he went to audition for the cape crusader’s role without informing Christopher Nolan, while they were filming Tenet. He said that the filmmaker is “so secretive about everything” to do with his movies that he, too, had to be “really secretive" about The Batman movie. The Twilight star mentioned that he had to lie to Nolan about having to go for a screen test, as he said that he had a family emergency. And as soon as the actor said that, Nolan said: ‘You’re doing the Batman addition, aren’t you?’ It seems like both Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson allowed each other to have their personal space regarding the upcoming film.

About 'The Batman'

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie will show Robert Pattinson in his earlier day in the cape and cowl and will have more of his detective side. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

Promo Image Source: A Still from The Batman teaser and christophernolann Instagram

