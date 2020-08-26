'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Reveals Why He Wanted Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne

The Batman teaser has created much hype among fans. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman. There have been several questions on why the Twilight star was cast as the detective superhero. Now the director has revealed why he went with Pattinson to play the character.

Why Matt Reeves cast Robert Pattinson in The Batman

During the DC FanDome panel for The Batman, director Matt Reeves explained why he cast Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. He said that Pattinson is an 'incredible' actor. He mentioned that he saw The Lost City of Oz, which has Robert Pattinson, and questioned ‘who is that guy?’ Reeves noted that Pattinson had charisma in the movie. Praising the actor further, the director spoke highly of Pattinson’s performances in films like The Rover and Good Time. Matt Reeves stated that Robert Pattinson is 'like a chameleon' and that he is a gifted actor.

Matt Reeves further explained that it was his and Robert Pattinson’s shared passion for Batman mythology that drew them together. He said that the actor has been working on his craft very well. The filmmaker mentioned that it was great to be able to connect with him and to share the excitement about the character and to work with him. Reeves stated that Pattinson looks like Batman but more than anything, he has the 'soul of someone who he thinks can play Batman' as the audiences have never seen before.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

About The Batman

The Batman is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It is said to be set in an alternate DCEU universe. Along with Robert Pattinson in the titular role, The Batman cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The movie will show the character in his second year as the vigilante superhero and will depict more of his detective side. The production of the film, which was shut down in mid-March, is speculated to resume in September. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

