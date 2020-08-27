'The Batman' Star Robert Pattinson Received THIS Advice From Christian Bale

Robert Pattinson will be seen as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The DC Comics character has been played by several actors over the years, one of them being Christian Bale who essayed the role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Now it is revealed that Pattinson had received a piece of advice from Bale before filming The Batman.

Also Read | 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Reveals Why He Wanted Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne

Christian Bale’s advice to Robert Pattinson on the batsuit

During the DC FanDome event, The Batman director Matt Reeves disclosed that Christian Bale gave advice to Robert Pattinson regarding the batsuit. He said that Pattinson actually talked to Bale before the production began. The filmmaker mentioned that the former Batman asked to 'make sure you are gonna be able to relieve yourself’. Christian Bale’s tip to Robert Pattinson was about how the actor should make sure that his batsuit has to be comfortable for him to use the toilet while filming. Matt Reeves said that Bale’s suggestion was actually part of what was important to build into the suit.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Looks Up To Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans For Superhero Inspiration?

Also Read | 'The Batman' Concept Art Reveals New Look Of Robert Pattinson's Batmobile

Previously, Christian Bale had offered the same guidance to Ben Affleck who portrayed the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The advice comes from Bale’s personal experience which he shared at several events. The Prestige star had said often that he had a difficult time while filming three Batman films in his costume as he needed help from someone whenever he wanted to use the toilet.

It was also revealed at DC FanDome that Robert Pattinson was involved in the designing of his batsuit. So Christian Bale’s advice is said to help Pattinson while shooting The Batman. As it is confirmed that the two actors had a conversation, not much about it was disclosed by Matt Reeves. On the other hand, the cape and cowl have earned immense appreciation from the teaser.

Also Read | 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson To Have THIS In Common With 'The Dark Knight'

About The Batman

The Batman is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It is said to be set in an alternate DCEU universe. Along with Robert Pattinson in the titular role, The Batman cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The movie will show the character in his second year as the vigilante superhero and will depict more of his detective side. The production of the film, which was shut down in mid-March, is speculated to resume in September. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Still from The Dark Knight Trilogy and The Batman teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.