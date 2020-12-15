Christopher Eccleston's Net Worth Details As He Prepares To Return On 'Doctor Who'

Christopher Eccleston is one of the most celebrated British actors in the film industry. The actor is all set to make a comeback in Doctor Who, and he shared the first look of his character. Let us take a look at his net worth as he prepares to return to the series.

Christopher Eccleston's Net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Christopher Eccleston’s net worth is $6 million. This sum, when converted to INR amount to a sum of over Rs 44 crores.

Source of income

Christopher Eccleston is one of the most celebrated actors of his time. The major source of the actor’s income is his career in acting. The actor also charges a fees for brand endorsements and ad commercials. Moreover, he also charges money for appearing in events and ceremonies.

Awards received by Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston has won numerous awards over his acting career. He has won the International Emmy Awards for Best Actor for his performance in Accused. The actor is also a recipient of the Best Actor award for several other works like Flesh and Blood, Doctor Who and Our Friends in the North.

Christopher Eccleston in Doctor Who

According to a report in The Guardian, Doctor Who will make a comeback. Reportedly, the audio adventure series has been announced by BBC Studios. Big Finish's Doctor Who audio drama is all set to reprise Christopher Eccleston and will see him as the Ninth Doctor.

Big Finish’s Doctor Who audio drama will have a 12 full-cast audio adventure. The show is set to release in May next year. According to the media portal, Jodie Whittaker has taken on the role of the first female Doctor with three companions, all of whom are still massively popular amongst fans.

The official social media handles shared the news and captioned the video as, "As you might have spotted, volume one of #DoctorWho: The Ninth Doctor Adventures is called Ravagers. And episode one is entitled Sphere of Freedom, by @BriggsNicholas. Due for release in May 2021." and "He's back". Check out the posts below.

As you might have spotted, volume one of #DoctorWho: The Ninth Doctor Adventures is called Ravagers. And episode one is entitled Sphere of Freedom, by @BriggsNicholas. Due for release in May 2021. 🚨 PRE-ORDER HERE: https://t.co/I4XiXBpcrL pic.twitter.com/7AHOE6GNBa — Big Finish 🎄 (@bigfinish) December 14, 2020

Disclaimer: The above Christopher Eccleston's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

