Christopher Nolan Explains What Keeps Batman 'so Fresh' Even After Decades

Christopher Nolan helmed The Dark Knight trilogy featuring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne / Batman. All the three films received immense appreciations from the critics as well as the common people. There have been several on-screen interpretations of Batman over the years. But fans of the DC Comics character are always hyped for a new version. Now Nolan explained why the billionaire superhero is 'always fresh'.

Christopher Nolan on what keeps Batman 'so fresh'

In a recent interview with ET Online, Christopher Nolan shed some light on why Batman never gets old, even after being portrayed by the different actor over decades. He said that one of the first things he learned when they went to talk to the DC heads before Batman Begins is that the character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation. The filmmaker stated that each generation “creates its own version” of the cape crusader. That is what keeps the “legend so sort of fresh” in a way, he noted.

Robert Pattinson is all set to depict the latest version of Bruce Wayne / Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Christopher Nolan recently collaborated with the actor in his much-anticipated film, Tenet. The filmmaker showed his support for the Twilight star as he will be donning the cape and cowl. Nolan said as he has worked with Robert Pattinson, and he can say with “total confidence” that he can do “absolutely anything” he sets his mind to. The Inception director stated that he could “not be more excited” to see what Pattinson does with Batman.

Batman is one of the most popular superhero characters around the globe. Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck has played Batman on the big screen so far. Currently, Bale is the only actor who has briefly donned the character for three times, which is in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Affleck has portrayed the cape crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), along with a cameo in Suicide Squad (2016). He will reprise the role in the upcoming The Flash movie.

Robert Pattinson will be depicting the vigilante superhero for the very first time in The Batman. He will be seen in the initial stage of wearing the cape and cowl as he will be in year two of working against crime in the Gotham city. The detective side of the character, which is popular in the comics, will be explored in the movie. The Batman is currently scheduled to release on October 2, 2021.

