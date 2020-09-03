Christopher Nolan & John David Washington's Take On A Possible Green Lantern Reboot; Read

Christopher Nolan and John David Washington have collaborated for the first time in Tenet. The movie is receiving rave reviews from fans and they are now demanding that the two must collaborate again, but this time for a DC Green Lantern movie. Know what they have to say.

John David Washington, Christopher Nolan on working on a 'Green Lantern' reboot

In a recent interview with Geeks of Color, John David Washington and Christopher Nolan were asked if they would like to reunite for a Green Lantern movie, after being lauded for their work in Tenet. Washington avoided the question and turned it over to the filmmaker to answer it. Nolan said that he thinks his “DC days are over,” referring to his venture on the Dark Knight trilogy with DC Comics character Batman as the lead. However, he did provide his view about John David Washington portraying the character. Christopher Nolan stated that he thinks the actor would be an “excellent choice” to play the superhero.

John David Washington has become a fan-favourite to portray the Green Lantern, John Stewart, on the big screen, in a Green Lantern Corps movie. Christopher Nolan has directed the much-acclaimed DC films such as Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Although Nolan has refused to be a part of a Green Lantern project, Washington has not expressed his views on the matter.

This is not the first time when the actor-director were tied to a possible Green Lantern project. According to Comicbook.com, fans initially theorized that Tenet was actually a Green Lantern movie in disguise before details about the former film were revealed. The theory suggested that John David Washington was essaying John Stewart, Robert Pattinson will be seen as Hal Jordan, and Elizabeth Debecki will portray Carol Ferris. However, it may be noted that Pattinson did sign on for The Batman while filming Tenet.

Earlier, Ryan Reynolds played Hal Jordon in 2011 released Green Lantern. The movie was trashed by the audiences and failed to match expectations at the box office. Even Reynolds, who is now known for playing Wade Wilson / Deadpool, expressed his distress from signing future Green Lantern movie. A planned sequel for Green Lantern was cancelled and a reboot is said to be in works with Geoff Johns as the writer.

