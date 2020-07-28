Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' To Release Internationally In August In Over 70 Countries

Recently, Warner Bros studio confirmed that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is all set to release internationally on August 26. The studio clarified that besides releasing in the US, Tenet will be hit the theatres in over 70 countries, which also includes Japan, Russia, much of Europe, Australia and Canada. Tenet will make it through the theatres as they are open when half of humanity is put into a lockdown due to the global Coronavirus outbreak.

However, in the US, Tenet will be released a week later on September 3, in a few selected cities where the Coronavirus cases are comparatively less. If the reports are to be believed, the movie was originally supposed to release in theatres on July 17, however, the unprecedented surge in the number of positive cases created hurdles in the studios’ release plans. Theatres are closed in states like New York and California, which are expected to open soon. Reportedly, theatres chains in America are planning to cut-short the audience capacity to 25% to promote social distancing and are currently taking care of the sanitising measures.

All about Tenet

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles, Tenet follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role. Slated to release on July 31, the film has been shot in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $20.5 crores.

Coronavirus hits Hollywood hard

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. In March, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community.

Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix. It was recently reported that the much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022.

