Christopher Nolan's Fans 'not Okay' As 'Tenet' Gets Delayed Indefinitely

Tenet is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, its release has been pushed ahead three times already due to the current coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The movie, which was set to release on August 12, 2020, has now been delayed indefinitely. The news has saddened fans of the acclaimed filmmaker. Check out their reactions.

Christopher Nolan's fan react on Tenet’s indefinite delay

Chris Nolan fans when they hear that #Tenet is delayed again. pic.twitter.com/KCxUcrI5Bp — Joseph (@Hagey_lad2004) July 20, 2020

Me when #Tenet was first announced vs. me when I actually get to see Tenet pic.twitter.com/6oJMao4vw6 — Joe Kennard (@JoeKennard) July 20, 2020

tenet no longer having a release date i'm literally not okay ..... — Romina (@rominagavino) July 21, 2020

Tenet delayed indefinitely. What is there to look forward to anymore ): — Grant (@Grant_Wagoner) July 21, 2020

Morning guys, Christopher Nolan's #TENET is now postponed indefinitely 😩 by Warner Bros. pic.twitter.com/RfCtB9e8Uq — Rahul Mondal (@thebrownmunda) July 21, 2020

I cannot express how sad I am about Tenet’s delay. — Dylan Haire (@dylanrhaire) July 21, 2020

Christopher Nolan's #Tenet is delayed indefinitely



Peoples who were waiting for the movie : pic.twitter.com/l2QxJNmn3o — Vini (@Marvelcolm04) July 21, 2020

Tenet delayed indefinitely

Tenet was initially scheduled to release on July 17, 2020. It was first delayed to July 31, and then to August 12, 2020. Now the movie has been held up indefinitely. The news was revealed earlier today as Warner Bros. studios pulled Tenet out from its release calendar.

Chairman of Warner Bros. Picture, Toby Emmerich, talked about the indefinite delay of Tenet to a delay. He said that their goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for their films while also being ready to support their theatre partners with new content as soon as they could open safely. He mentioned that they are grateful for the support that they have received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in their commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Emmerich stated that unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing them to revaluate their films’ release date. He noted that amid all this continued uncertainty, they have decided to vacate the current dates of their next two releases.

Toby Emmerich added that they will share a new 2020 release date “imminently” for Tenet. He said that it is Christopher Nolan’s “wholly original and mind-blowing” feature. The chairman stated that they are not treating Tenet like a traditional “global day-base release date”, and their upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that. Emmerich also announced that they would be moving the next instalment for their “most-successful” horror franchise, The Conjuring 3, to June 4, 2021.

Tenet cast John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, and Kenneth Branagh. The story revolves around a secret service spy is tasked to prevent World War III with the help of time inversion. The movie is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan with production companies Syncopy and Warner Bros. Pictures. The soundtrack is composed by Ludwig Göransson. Tenet is reportedly made on the budget of $200-$225 million. It will release in IMAX, 35 mm, and 70 mm film. Christoper Nolan has described Tenet as his "most ambitious" project.

