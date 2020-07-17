Christopher Nolan To Release 'Tenet' In The U.S. First To Support American Cinema

Christopher Nolan will not release his film, Tenet worldwide before the US release. Reportedly, the film is set to release in the U.S. theatres first, before distributing it to other countries. Nolan has said that the motive behind the move is to support American cinema. Read on to know more details:

Christopher Nolan to release Tenet in the US first

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is all set for the release of his sci-fi film Tenet, which has been making the headlines for several reasons throughout the past 1 year. The film will be reportedly released in the U.S. theatres first, as an effort to support American cinemas, and then will be released worldwide. As of now, the film is all geared up for an August 12 release date.

The release date of the film has been changed twice now due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially supposed to release on July 17, 2020. But then it was moved to a July 31 release and now has been slated for an August release. Nolan has described his film as an “event film” and is a follow-up film to his 2017 war flick Dunkirk. The upcoming Christopher Nolan film will have a run time of over 149 minutes. Fans of the filmmaker are highly eager for the release of this thriller. Earlier, Nolan has made a name for himself with films like Inception and Interstellar.

Tenet will feature John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles. It will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in supporting roles. Reportedly, Nolan took five years to write the screenplay of this film. The film will revolve around the character played by John David Washington and his associate, played by Robert Pattinson, as they try to prevent World War 3.

Tenet is made on a massive budget of over ₹200 million. It will deal with one of the most common sci-fi troops, time travel, or in this case, time reversing. Fans of the director and sci-fi genre are highly excited to see how the concept of time travel is dealt with in the film.

