Christopher Plummer Passes Away; 'saddened' Celebs Pay Tribute To 'one Of The Greats'

Hollywood paid tribute to iconic actor, Christopher Plummer, on their respective social media handles. The legendary actor passed away on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut. Christopher was popular for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music. The actor bagged various Academy Award nominations for The Last Station and All the Money in the World and also for Beginners in the year 2012. Christopher featured in other hit films such as Knives Out, A Beautiful Mind, Malcolm X, 12 Monkeys and others. In the wake of the legendary actor’s death, Hollywood celebs have taken to their social media handles in order to share tributes and memories of the Canadian actor.

Hollywood celebs pay tribute to Christopher Plummer

Also read: Why Does 'Inside Man' Have Bollywood Song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' In The Opening & Ending Scene?

Knives Out co-actor Chris Evans took to his Twitter handle and penned that it is truly heartbreaking and ‘unbelievable loss’. He continued that one of his favourite memories from the film was playing the piano together in the Thrombey house. He called the actor ‘a lovely man and a legendary talent’. The film’s director Rian Johnson too wrote that Christopher was not just a legendary actor but also a kind soul who ‘loved his craft’. He feels grateful that he was able to work with him.

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNPbTM6Gxw — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 5, 2021

Dan Rather too tweeted that Christopher lit up the screen and stage over ‘a lifetime of art’. He prayed the iconic actor to ‘bloom and grow forever’. Star Trek star George Takei also tweeted on his official Twitter handle that The Sound of Music is ‘sad’ and he further called Christopher ‘a giant of the stage and screen’.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's 'Haider' And Top 40 Cinematic Hamlets In World; Check Out List

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 5, 2021

We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for “Beginners.” He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

Daniel Dae Kim tweeted that he watched Christopher’s The Sound of Music when he was a kid and that he and Von Trapps ‘felt like family’. Phil Rosenthal also paid tribute to the iconic actor and said that he had the ‘thrill’ of seeing Christopher’s Iago opposite James Earl Jones’ Othello. He called the memory ‘unforgettable’ and prayed that his soul rests in peace. Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared several pictures of Christopher and called him ‘one of the greats’ in his caption.

Also read: Donald Trump Should Be Removed From 'Home Alone 2', Demand Fans On Twitter

Truly one of the world’s greatest. I had the thrill of seeing his Iago opposite James Earl Jones’ Othello. Unforgettable. Rest In Peace sir. ♥️ #christopherplummer https://t.co/hk6IRRIQ0r — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) February 5, 2021

One of the many reasons to love #ChristopherPlummer.

We watched the #SoundOfMusic so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family. Rest In Peace, legend. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Nc1EfvFQ7q — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

In a statement, Helen Mirren, remembering Christopher, said that she had the ‘great honour’ to work with him in Tolstoy, which was Oscar-nominated. She called the actor ‘a mighty force’ as a man and an actor. Her husband Taylor Hackford too said that Christopher knew ‘every acting trick’ in the book and even many which were not in the book, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Image Source: A still from The Sound of Music

Also read: ‘The Sound Of Music' Star & Oscar Winner Christopher Plummer Passes Away At 91

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.