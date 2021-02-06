Last Updated:

Christopher Plummer Passes Away; 'saddened' Celebs Pay Tribute To 'one Of The Greats'

As Christopher Plummer passed away, Hollywood celebs took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary actor. Read further to know more.

Vibhuti Sanchala
Christopher Plummer passes away

Hollywood paid tribute to iconic actor, Christopher Plummer, on their respective social media handles. The legendary actor passed away on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut. Christopher was popular for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music. The actor bagged various Academy Award nominations for The Last Station and All the Money in the World and also for Beginners in the year 2012. Christopher featured in other hit films such as Knives Out, A Beautiful Mind, Malcolm X, 12 Monkeys and others. In the wake of the legendary actor’s death, Hollywood celebs have taken to their social media handles in order to share tributes and memories of the Canadian actor. 

Hollywood celebs pay tribute to Christopher Plummer

Knives Out co-actor Chris Evans took to his Twitter handle and penned that it is truly heartbreaking and ‘unbelievable loss’. He continued that one of his favourite memories from the film was playing the piano together in the Thrombey house. He called the actor ‘a lovely man and a legendary talent’. The film’s director Rian Johnson too wrote that Christopher was not just a legendary actor but also a kind soul who ‘loved his craft’. He feels grateful that he was able to work with him.

Dan Rather too tweeted that Christopher lit up the screen and stage over ‘a lifetime of art’. He prayed the iconic actor to ‘bloom and grow forever’. Star Trek star George Takei also tweeted on his official Twitter handle that The Sound of Music is ‘sad’ and he further called Christopher ‘a giant of the stage and screen’.

Daniel Dae Kim tweeted that he watched Christopher’s The Sound of Music when he was a kid and that he and Von Trapps ‘felt like family’. Phil Rosenthal also paid tribute to the iconic actor and said that he had the ‘thrill’ of seeing Christopher’s Iago opposite James Earl Jones’ Othello. He called the memory ‘unforgettable’ and prayed that his soul rests in peace. Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared several pictures of Christopher and called him ‘one of the greats’ in his caption.

In a statement, Helen Mirren, remembering Christopher, said that she had the ‘great honour’ to work with him in Tolstoy, which was Oscar-nominated. She called the actor ‘a mighty force’ as a man and an actor. Her husband Taylor Hackford too said that Christopher knew ‘every acting trick’ in the book and even many which were not in the book, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Image Source: A still from The Sound of Music

Also read: ‘The Sound Of Music' Star & Oscar Winner Christopher Plummer Passes Away At 91

 

 

