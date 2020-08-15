Shahid Kapoor's 'Haider' And Top 40 Cinematic Hamlets In World; Check Out List

Actor Shahid Kapoor added another feather to his cap as his film Haider has featured in the list of Top 10 cinematic Hamlets around the globe. With the 2014 film Haider, Shahid Kapoor has broken all previous records. Vishal Bhardwaj wrote, produced, and directed the modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet.

The famous literature website, LitHub, has recently included it on the screen list of the best Hamlet adaptations. Haider is on the 7th position, listed above Mel Gibson’s Hamlet (1990), Christopher Plummer’s Hamlet (1964), and also Charlie Hunnam’s Sons of Anarchy. The number 1 position is the 1964 film Russian Hamlet starring Innokenty Smoktunovsky. Here's a look at all the top 40 cinematic Hamlets in the world

Innokenty Smoktunovsky as Hamlet, in Hamlet (1964) Laurence Olivier as Hamlet, in Hamlet (1948) Simba in The Lion King (1994) David Tennant as Hamlet, in Hamlet (2009) Ethan Hawke as Hamlet in Hamlet, also known as Hamlet 2000 (2000) Asta Nielsen as Hamlet, in Hamlet: The Drama of Vengeance (1921) Shahid Kapoor as Haider Meer in Haider (2014) Andrew Scott as Hamlet, in Hamlet (2017) Mel Gibson as Hamlet, in Hamlet (1990) Adrian Lester as Hamlet, in The Tragedy of Hamlet (2002) Derek Jacobi as Hamlet, in Hamlet, Prince of Denmark (1980) Kenneth Branagh as Hamlet, in Hamlet (1996) Campbell Scott as Hamlet, in Hamlet (2000) Christopher Plummer as Hamlet, in Hamlet (1964) Nicol Williamson as Hamlet, in Hamlet (1969) Richard Burton as Hamlet, in Hamlet (1964) Austin Pendleton as Hamlet in The Fifteen Minute Hamlet (1995) Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014) Bruce Ramsay as Hamlet in Hamlet (2011) Arnold Schwarzenegger as Jack Slater as Hamlet, in Last Action Hero (1993) Richard Grant as Withnail, in Withnail and I (1987) Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams as Hamlet in The Addams Family (1991) Iain Glen as Hamlet in Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead (1990) Kevin Kline as Hamlet in Hamlet (1990) Derek Jacobi as Jackson Hedley as Hamlet, in Frasier (2001) Adamo Ruggiero as Marco as Hamlet, in Degrassi: The Next Generation (2005) Bob Denver as Gilligan as Hamlet, in Gilligan’s Island (1966) Sarah Bernhardt as Hamlet, in Hamlet (1900) Phillip as Hamlet in South Park (2001) Pamela in Strange Brew (1983) Joseph Julian Soria as Octavio as Hamlet in Hamlet 2 (2008) Jack Benny as Josef Tura as Hamlet, in To Be or Not to Be (1942) Bart Simpson as Hamlet in The Simpsons (2002) Maximilian Schell as Hamlet in Hamlet (1961) in Mystery Science Theater 3000 (1999) Spamlet in Calvin and Hobbes (1994) Roosevelt Hobbs as Hamlet, in Renaissance Man (1994) George Mackay as Hamlet, in Ophelia (2018) Billy Madison as Hamlet, in Billy Madison (1995) Mel Gibson as Hamlet, in Sesame Street‘s Monsterpiece Theater (1993) Jimmy Gourd as Omelet, in VeggieTales (2001)

