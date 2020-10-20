'Chup Chup Ke' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor & More

Chup Chup Ke is an interesting comedy, drama, romance film. The plot revolves around a young man named Jeetu who finds himself in debt with his father receiving threats from money-lenders. Although his father is scolded every day for his non-debt development, his mother and his fiancée Pooja believe that he can successfully fulfill his duty and live happily. However, burdened with high debt, Jeetu sees committing suicide as his only way out of the entire situation. Unfortunately, after jumping into the sea, he wakes up in a boat with two very interesting characters, Gundya and Bundya. And from there on, life takes a different turn for Jeetu.

The film is penned by Priyadarshan and Neeraj Vora and is helmed by Priyadarshan and Kookie Gulati. The film was also bankrolled under the banner of UTV Motion Pictures. The film released on June 9, 2006, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and audiences. The film is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and hilarious twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Chup Chup Ke cast below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Shruti

In the film, Kareena essays the role of Shruti who is a mute girl. Her overprotective brother Mangal wants her to be married in the film, but her muteness makes her an unwanted match for many until she meets Jeetu. The actor was lauded by fans for her acting in the film.

Shahid Kapoor as Jeetu

In the film, Shahid Kapoor portrays the role of Jeetu who tries committing suicide due to his debts but ends up staying in Shruti’s house as a worker. He then falls for her and vice versa but due to to their family and caste, they face a lot of problems. The actor was also lauded for his acting skills in the movie.

Paresh Rawal as Gundya

In Chup Chup Ke, Paresh Rawal plays the role of Gundya who is a cunning fisherman and owes money to a Gujarati businessman. He along with his friend find Jeetu on the shore and think he is rich due to a list in his pocket. Gundya cunningly makes the businessman believe that Jeetu is his loving nephew and leaves him as a guarantee.

(Image courtesy: Paresh Rawal FC Instagram)

Supporting roles

Neha Dhupia as Meenakshi in Chup Chup Ke

Rajpal Yadav as Bandya in Chup Chup Ke

Suniel Shetty as Mangal Singh Chauhan in Chup Chup Ke

Om Puri as Prabhart Singh Chauhan in Chup Chup Ke

Anupam Kher as Jaidev Prasad - Jeetu's father in Chup Chup Ke

