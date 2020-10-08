'No Time For Sergeants' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Andy Griffith, Myron McCormick

No Time for Sergeants is an interesting comedy war film. The story revolves around Will Stockdale, who is a country bumpkin and is drawn into the Air Force. The film is penned by John Lee Mahin, Ira Levin and is helmed by Mervyn LeRoy. The film was also bankrolled under the banner of Warner Bros. The film released on July 5, 1958, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The film is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and hilarious twists and turns. Know who is a part of the No Time for Sergeants cast below:

No Time for Sergeants cast

Andy Griffith as Pvt. Will Stockdale

In the film, Andy Griffith essays the role of Pvt. Will Stockdale. Will Stockdale is a Georgian backwood rube drawn into the United States Air Force. In the trailer, you can see how Stockdale is going to make life miserable for the man in charge, Master Sergeant Orville C. King (Myron McCormick), who likes his barracks to be quiet and cool. There are also several such incidents in the movie that will leave fans in splits.

Myron McCormick as M/Sgt. Orville C. King

In the film, Myron McCormick will be seen essaying the role of M/Sgt. Orville C. King. In the film Master, Sergeant Orville C. King is seen maintaining discipline as he likes his barracks to be quiet and calm. He is also shown as a quiet and peaceful person who will not get in your way until you do something bad.

Nick Adams as Pvt. Benjamin B. Whitledge

In the film, Nick Adams portrays the role of Pvt. Benjamin B. Whitledge. In the trailer, the actor is shown as a determined person who likes to get his work done and would not waste much time on something. However, due to the mishaps of Will, Benjamin also gets stuck in many problems due to him

Don Knotts as Cpl. John C. Brown (dexterity tester)

In the film, Don Knotts essays the role of Cpl. John C. Brown who is a dexterity tester. In one of the scenes, King is seen bribing Stockdale by promising to give him his wristwatch if he can walk by. Stockdale is taking a physical dexterity test from Corporal John C. Brown (Don Knotts), a psychological test from Maj. And Stockdale manages to pass the exam despite driving John C. Brown crazy and gets the wristwatch as a reward.

Supporting cast

Murray Hamilton as Irving S. Blanchard in No Time for Sergeants

Howard Smith as Maj. Gen. Eugene Bush, U.S. Air Force in No Time for Sergeants

Sydney Smith as Maj. Gen. Vernon Pollard, U.S. Army in No Time for Sergeants

James Millhollin as Maj. Royal B. Demming (psychiatrist) in No Time for Sergeants

