Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's Fans Shower Their New Song 'Nach Meri Rani' With Love

Quick links:
Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa recently premiered their new song Nach Meri Rani on YouTube. Since the launch, many fans have taken to different social media platforms and added many positive comments about the song. While some fans thought Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's dancing was really good, other fans thought the editing in the music video was quite impressive. Take a look at Nach Meri Rani fan reactions.
As mentioned before, many fans liked the video and expressed the same in the comment section. Many fans also shared various emoticons to express what they felt after watching the artists' effort. Take a look at how fans responded on YouTube:
Also Read | Guru Randhawa shares yet another rehearsal video of 'Naach Meri Rani' with Nora Fatehi
Much like the reactions on YouTube, fans also showered the song with love on Twitter. One fan mentioned the song was a 'super-hit'. Another fan added that they even loved the lyrics of the song. A majority of the comments on the songs were for Nora Fatehi's dancing and other fans also loved the video editing. Take a look at the Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on Twitter:
Biggest Explosion Of 2020ðŸ’¥♥ï¸— á´›á´€á´á´á´œ♥ï¸É¢á´œÉ¢á´œ (@gurustani_girl) October 20, 2020
I also Started dancing with Uh
ðŸ•ºðŸ’ƒðŸ»
This is The HIGH LEVEL song..!!!
What A Masterpiece..Ur Dance..
The Music Beat... Everything is Superbb
ðŸ”¥ðŸ¤©
Totally Firey 1Level up Song..!!! #NachMeriRani ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ•º@GuruOfficial ðŸ’¥♥ï¸#NoraFatehi @TSeries ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/LvmbzSraBW
Nach meri rani song I hope you like this video guru and guru you looking so handsome in this look â¤ï¸ @GuruOfficial â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/CDo9ykl7EZ— @nachmeriraniâ¤ï¸ guru randhawa fan aishu â¤ï¸ (@Aishwar81010700) October 17, 2020
Ur Dance Steps...— á´›á´€á´á´á´œ♥ï¸É¢á´œÉ¢á´œ (@gurustani_girl) October 20, 2020
WooaaahhhðŸ•ºðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥
Att..sirrraa...Bomb♥ï¸ðŸ˜
This Is the Biggest Explosion Of 2020ðŸ”¥♥ï¸@GuruOfficial #NachMeriRani ðŸ’ƒðŸ» https://t.co/wMRDWJIkXn
#nachmerirani out now ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ this is lit ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ @GuruOfficial @TSeries @tanishkbagchi #NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/1IlXN3OZS5— GuruSidNaaz â¤â¤ (@angles751) October 20, 2020
This is Beyond BLOCKBUSTER#NachMeriRani— â¤ Pritha à¨ªà©à¨°à©€à¨¥à¨¾ mukherjee ðŸ (@pritham63105702) October 20, 2020
' Par Geyi Hu mushkil Mein
Dil Meri Tadpaave
Choddke Duniya Saari
Piche Tere hii Aave '
BABY @GuruOfficial You're Simply INCREDIBLE.
I LOVE YOU a LOT pic.twitter.com/fmLeCEX39M
Also Read | Nora Fatehi's experience on 'India's Best Dancer' was goofy, funny & all things love
Yes Very Excited ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Mr favourite #Gururandhava sir #NachMeriRani ðŸ’ƒðŸ”¥— Yogita Sharma (@Yogitasha) October 16, 2020
Nd #Babygirl song On FireðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒ pic.twitter.com/1xQDzmkCP2
Also Read | Nora Fatehi channels her inner unicorn in 'Nach Meri Rani', shares glimpse
Alrdy MarkedðŸ”¥ðŸ˜Œ— á´›á´€á´á´á´œ♥ï¸É¢á´œÉ¢á´œ (@gurustani_girl) October 17, 2020
Waiting with loadss of xctmntðŸ’¥ðŸ•ºðŸ’ƒðŸ» #NachMeriRani @GuruOfficial ðŸŒ¸ https://t.co/ZiSZTRCcwB
Also Read | Watch Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's upcoming song 'Nach Meri Rani's' dance rehearsal
This is wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£.... @GuruOfficial#NachMeriRani remarkable song ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©— GURUðŸ’“SAUMYAA à¨¸à©Œà¨®à¨¿à¨† à¨¬à¨¾à¨œà¨ªà¨¾à¨ˆ (@GURUSAUMYAA) October 15, 2020
This song will break all records ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©
Waise ye Rani bahut beautiful hai apki ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ @TSeries #NoraFatehi
Level up !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ðŸ¤©
Can't wait!!!!!!!
ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/ZeHUCQarlq
Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to announce that his music video with Nora was out. He also congratulated everyone who was involved in the making of the song. Take a look at his post:
In response to this post, many celebs and fans left positive comments below the post. Most celebs mentioned that the song was impressive and left fire or heart emojis in the caption. Fans also left heart emojis in the caption. Take a look at the comments on the post:
Many fans also commented that Nora looked quite dashing on Instagram. A few fans added they would like to see the two collaborate for more projects in the future.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.