Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's Fans Shower Their New Song 'Nach Meri Rani' With Love

Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's new song 'Nach Meri Rani' is out now on YouTube. Many fans liked the video and left positive comments. Take a look

Written By
Tulip Roy
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa recently premiered their new song Nach Meri Rani on YouTube. Since the launch, many fans have taken to different social media platforms and added many positive comments about the song. While some fans thought Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's dancing was really good, other fans thought the editing in the music video was quite impressive. Take a look at Nach Meri Rani fan reactions. 

Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on YouTube 

As mentioned before, many fans liked the video and expressed the same in the comment section. Many fans also shared various emoticons to express what they felt after watching the artists' effort. Take a look at how fans responded on YouTube:

Pic Credit: T-Series' YouTube 

Also Read | Guru Randhawa shares yet another rehearsal video of 'Naach Meri Rani' with Nora Fatehi

Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on Twitter 

Much like the reactions on YouTube, fans also showered the song with love on Twitter. One fan mentioned the song was a 'super-hit'. Another fan added that they even loved the lyrics of the song. A majority of the comments on the songs were for Nora Fatehi's dancing and other fans also loved the video editing. Take a look at the Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on Twitter: 

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's experience on 'India's Best Dancer' was goofy, funny & all things love

Also Read | Nora Fatehi channels her inner unicorn in 'Nach Meri Rani', shares glimpse

Also Read | Watch Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's upcoming song 'Nach Meri Rani's' dance rehearsal

Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on Instagram 

Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to announce that his music video with Nora was out. He also congratulated everyone who was involved in the making of the song. Take a look at his post:

In response to this post, many celebs and fans left positive comments below the post. Most celebs mentioned that the song was impressive and left fire or heart emojis in the caption. Fans also left heart emojis in the caption. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Guru Randhawa's Instagram 

Many fans also commented that Nora looked quite dashing on Instagram. A few fans added they would like to see the two collaborate for more projects in the future.    

Promo Pic Credit: Guru Randhawa's Instagram 

 

 

