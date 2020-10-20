Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's Fans Shower Their New Song 'Nach Meri Rani' With Love

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa recently premiered their new song Nach Meri Rani on YouTube. Since the launch, many fans have taken to different social media platforms and added many positive comments about the song. While some fans thought Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's dancing was really good, other fans thought the editing in the music video was quite impressive. Take a look at Nach Meri Rani fan reactions.

Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on YouTube

As mentioned before, many fans liked the video and expressed the same in the comment section. Many fans also shared various emoticons to express what they felt after watching the artists' effort. Take a look at how fans responded on YouTube:

Pic Credit: T-Series' YouTube

Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on Twitter

Much like the reactions on YouTube, fans also showered the song with love on Twitter. One fan mentioned the song was a 'super-hit'. Another fan added that they even loved the lyrics of the song. A majority of the comments on the songs were for Nora Fatehi's dancing and other fans also loved the video editing. Take a look at the Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on Twitter:

Biggest Explosion Of 2020ðŸ’¥♥ï¸

I also Started dancing with Uh

ðŸ•ºðŸ’ƒðŸ»



This is The HIGH LEVEL song..!!!

What A Masterpiece..Ur Dance..

The Music Beat... Everything is Superbb

ðŸ”¥ðŸ¤©

Totally Firey 1Level up Song..!!! #NachMeriRani ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ•º@GuruOfficial ðŸ’¥♥ï¸#NoraFatehi @TSeries ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/LvmbzSraBW — á´›á´€á´á´á´œ♥ï¸É¢á´œÉ¢á´œ (@gurustani_girl) October 20, 2020

Nach meri rani song I hope you like this video guru and guru you looking so handsome in this look â¤ï¸ @GuruOfficial â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/CDo9ykl7EZ — @nachmeriraniâ¤ï¸ guru randhawa fan aishu â¤ï¸ (@Aishwar81010700) October 17, 2020

This is Beyond BLOCKBUSTER#NachMeriRani



' Par Geyi Hu mushkil Mein

Dil Meri Tadpaave

Choddke Duniya Saari

Piche Tere hii Aave '



BABY @GuruOfficial You're Simply INCREDIBLE.

I LOVE YOU a LOT pic.twitter.com/fmLeCEX39M — â¤ Pritha à¨ªà©à¨°à©€à¨¥à¨¾ mukherjee ðŸ (@pritham63105702) October 20, 2020

This is wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£.... @GuruOfficial#NachMeriRani remarkable song ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©

This song will break all records ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©

Waise ye Rani bahut beautiful hai apki ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ @TSeries #NoraFatehi



Level up !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ðŸ¤©

Can't wait!!!!!!!

ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/ZeHUCQarlq — GURUðŸ’“SAUMYAA à¨¸à©Œà¨®à¨¿à¨† à¨¬à¨¾à¨œà¨ªà¨¾à¨ˆ (@GURUSAUMYAA) October 15, 2020

Nach Meri Rani fan reactions on Instagram

Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to announce that his music video with Nora was out. He also congratulated everyone who was involved in the making of the song. Take a look at his post:

In response to this post, many celebs and fans left positive comments below the post. Most celebs mentioned that the song was impressive and left fire or heart emojis in the caption. Fans also left heart emojis in the caption. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Guru Randhawa's Instagram

Many fans also commented that Nora looked quite dashing on Instagram. A few fans added they would like to see the two collaborate for more projects in the future.

Promo Pic Credit: Guru Randhawa's Instagram

