'Resident Evil Reboot' Cast: Take A Look At All The Actors Who Will Be Seen In The Film

Fans can soon expect to see a new instalment in the Resident Evil franchise. Resident Evil Reboot, the upcoming movie, will be a new twist to the Japanese video game franchise. The film will be written and directed by Johannes Roberts and will be produced by James Wan. Read ahead to take a look at the Resident Evil Reboot cast:

Resident Evil Reboot cast - Lead actors

Kaya Scodelario

For Resident Evil Reboot cast lead, fans will see Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield. Claire is the younger sister of Chris Redfield in the movie and is also the main character in the games. In this movie, fans will see Claure instead of Chris in the lead. Kaya Scodelario is an English actor who is famous for her roles in The Maze Runner film series (2014–2018), Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019), and Spinning Out (2020).

Robbie Amell

Robbie Amell will play the role of Chris Redfield in Resident Evil Reboot. Chris is also in every Resident Evil movie franchise. Robbie Amell is a Canadian-American actor and producer. He is known for his shows like Life with Derek, True Jackson, VP, Unnatural History, and Revenge.

Resident Evil Reboot cast - Supporting actors

Hannah John-Kamen

Hannah John-Kamen will be seen as Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil Reboot cast. She is one of the main supporting characters in the film. Hannah John-Kamen is an English actor who has done many movies. Her famous movies are Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Tomb, Ant-Man and the Wasp and SAS: Red Notice.

Tom Hopper

Tom Hopper will play the role of Albert Wesker in the film. Albert is also an important character in the games and the film series. Tom Hopper is a British actor who has been seen as Sir Percival in Merlin, Billy Bones in Black Sails, Dickon Tarly in Game of Thrones, and Luther Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

Avan Jogia

Avan Jogia will play the role of Leon S. Kennedy in the film. Avan Jogia is a Canadian-British actor, singer, activist, director, and writer. He has been seen in many films like Spectacular! (2009), Finding Hope Now (2010), Rags (2012), Ten Thousand Saints (2015), I Am Michael (2015), and Zombieland: Double Tap (2019).

