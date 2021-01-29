Cicely Tyson Death: Oprah, Viola Davis, Tyler Perry & Many Mourn, Pay Tribute

The untimely death of veteran actor Cicely Tyson has left a void in the entire film industry. The actor passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday i.e. on January 28, 2021. The death of Cicely Tyson was confirmed by her family through her manager, Larry Thompson, who did not provide much information about the same. A number of celebrities and co-stars have been pouring out their sadness over the loss of the legendary artist. Here’s a look at a list of celebs who went all out to express the loss of the Cicely Tyson.

How To Get Away With Murder co-star Viola Davis went on to share a happy picture of them where they can be seen hugging each other and are all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, Viola Davis penned a long note revealing how ‘devastated’ she is on knowing the passing away of the actor. She also wrote, “You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls”. Check out her post below.

Oprah took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of them where they can be seen having a hearty laugh over a conversation together. The picture was taken from The weekend of the Legends Ball in the year 2005. Along with the post, she also went on to pen a heartfelt caption revealing details about the picture and the actor. She wrote, “Of all the times and experiences we shared together, this was one of my favourites”. Check out the post below.

Tyler Perry went on to share pictures of him with Cicely Tyson that are truly unmissable. Along with the pictures, the actor went on to pen a long note expressing his grief over the loss of the legendary actor. He wrote, “She called me son. Well, today your son grieves your loss and will miss our long talks, your laughter from your belly, and your very presence”. Check out the post below.

Apart from these actors, tributes from Broadway and Hollywood has been pouring in. Several celebs like Broadway star Tracie Thomas, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Regina King, Shonda Rhimes and many more went on to express their heartfelt messages and also thanked her for paving the way in the industry as she was reportedly the first woman of colour to star in an American show. Check out a few posts from the celebs below.

