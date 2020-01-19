Season 14 Of 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Now Streaming On Netflix

Netflix announced that season 14 of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia will be streaming from today onwards. The news has left all the fans of the American sitcom brimming with excitement and joy. With episode titled as 'The Gang Chokes' and 'Paddy Has A Jumper' the season is already a hit amongst the fans since it aired on a US network in September last year.

Centres around a dysfunctional gang

The comedy show was created by Rob McElhenney who then developed it along with Glenn Howerton. The show features Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito in lead roles. The show centres around a dysfunctional gang, consisting of a brother and sister known as Dennis and Dee Reynolds along with their friends Charlie and Mac who all co-own an Irish Bar in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, there were rumours of the show’s end circulating before the season 14 dropped. Commenting on the continuation of the show, FX CEO John Landgraf speaking to international media reporters revealed that there are many more adventures to come. He said that as long as they can come to business terms that fit their needs, the network would continue to make good episodes before adding that it may go past season 14.

Along with the season 14 of Its always sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix also released the official trailer of much-awaited Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 with a release date of January 24. The 1 minute 45 seconds long trailer looks grim and dark and starts off with a shot of the Greendale town billboard. The trailer at the very start shows Sabrina looking at a painting and the next shot directly focuses on Queen of Hell Lillith.

Story of part 3 of the supernatural-horror series will start off from where part 2 ended. Last season ended with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) trapping her father Satan in her boyfriend Nicholas Scratch's (Gavin Leatherwood) body and successfully sending him back to hell.

