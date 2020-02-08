Cindy Crawford Gets An Apology Note After Son Presley Gerber Gets A Tattoo On His Face

With the likes of celebrities Cara Delevingne, Justin Beiber, and Jourdan Dunn getting symbolic tattoos across their bodies, it seems the fashion industry has no choice but to move with the times. Tattoos are becoming increasingly more popular day-by-day, and are more accepted too.

While pain has seemingly become a necessity to tap into many designer’s opulent vision, tattoos have certainly become an integral part of the fashion industry. Recently, Cindy Crawford's model son, Presley Gerber got himself a tattoo and his tattoo artist preemptively apologised to his mom, Cindy Crawford, for the same.

Also Read | Times When Gigi Hadid & Other Hollywood Celebs Cosplayed From Hollywood Films

Cindy Crawford's model son, Presley Gerber apologises for getting 'misunderstood' tattoed on his face

Recently, Presley Gerber took to his social media handle to share a video of himself getting a tattoo. As seen in the picture shared by Presley Garber, the 20-year-old model can be seen seated on a chair, getting the tattoo inscribed on his face.

In the picture, Presley Garber can be seen in a military uniform-printed hoodie and an orange-coloured track pants. With the picture shared, Presley Gerber, thanked the tattoo artist for the tattoo. Take a look at the picture.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner To Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Hollywood Hotties Who Aced The Sheer Dress Trend

Also Read | Hollywood Movie Sequels With The Longest Gaps; 'Toy Story', 'Star Wars' And More

It seems like the tattoo artist, Valena, had regretted placing the tattoo on Presley Garber's face, as the famous artist posted an apology note dedicated to Cindy Crawford. With the picture shared, Valena apologised to Cindy Crawford by saying "Sorry".

Valena is known for his super-small and precise tattoos and has inked other celebrities including Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.

Also Read | Hollywood Movie Sequels With The Longest Gaps; 'Toy Story', 'Star Wars' And More

(promo Image: Presley Gerber Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.