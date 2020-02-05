Kylie Jenner To Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Hollywood Hotties Who Aced The Sheer Dress Trend

Celebrities are often seen pushing the boundaries and putting their best foot forward while on the red carpet. From wearing dresses that features a long train or a humungous bow they have tried it all.

But a bigger trend that has taken off in the recent year is the sheer dress trend. Celebs have nailed sheer outfits whether be it on the red carpet or otherwise. While it can be extremely difficult to carry off sheer dresses, here is a list of celebs who have tried this daring fashion trend and have nailed it.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has often been seen slaying in sheer dresses. She has often made head turns on several occasions by trying out the daring fashion trend of sheer dresses. Here is a compilation of Kylie Jenner’s sheer dresses. Have a look at them.

Sheer Nude Jumpsuit

Black Sheer Dress

Nude Sheer Dress

Phoebe Waller-Bride

Phoebe Waller-Bridge of the Fleabag fame was also spotted donning sheer dresses on red carpets. The diva has not only made fans burst out in laughter through her series but have also amused fans by her fashion statements. Have a look at Phoebe’s sheer outfits.

Black Sheer Top

Black Sheer Gown

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner blew away the minds of her fans and followers by trying a black sheer gown. Fans hailed the beauty mogul for confidently nailing the outfit. Have a look at Kendall Jenner’s outfit here.

