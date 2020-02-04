Union Budget
Times When Gigi Hadid & Other Hollywood Celebs Cosplayed From Hollywood Films

Hollywood News

Many a time Hollywood celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and others have cosplayed from their favourite Hollywood movies. Read on to know more about it.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
gigi hadid

Who does not love Hollywood movies? Even Hollywood celebs love their movies and this they have proved countless times with their cosplay of different movie characters. Especially on Halloween, Hollywood celebs apparently love to dress up as their favourite Hollywood character or even actor.

Here are a few moments when Hollywood actors like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner cosplayed for their favourite Hollywood personality: 

Gigi Hadid

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Kendall Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kim Kardashian

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kylie Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie ♥️ (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Image source: Gigi Hadid Instagram, Kendall Jenner Instagram, Kim Kardashian Instagram

 

 

