Times When Gigi Hadid & Other Hollywood Celebs Cosplayed From Hollywood Films

Who does not love Hollywood movies? Even Hollywood celebs love their movies and this they have proved countless times with their cosplay of different movie characters. Especially on Halloween, Hollywood celebs apparently love to dress up as their favourite Hollywood character or even actor.

Here are a few moments when Hollywood actors like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner cosplayed for their favourite Hollywood personality:

Gigi Hadid

Also Read: Gigi Hadid And Siblings Walk The Ramp For Prabal Gurung At The New York Fashion Week

Also Read: Hollywood Breakups Of 2019: Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik To Adele-Simon Konecki And Others

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Also Read: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Net Worth Proves Why They Are Hollywood's Powerhouse

Kendall Jenner

Also Read: All The Times Kendall Jenner Was The Sassiest One On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Black Outfits That Perfect For The Dolly Parton Challenge

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Turns Cheerleader For 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'; See Video

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Experimental Looks Will Help Give A Creative Twist To Your Wardrobe

Also Read: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Adorable Pictures That Are TOO Good To Miss

Kim Kardashian

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Turns Makeup Artist For Sister Kim Kardashian; Watch Video

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Family Portraits Are Sure To Make Fans Fall In Love With Them

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Diva Even In Funky And Outrageous Outfits; Read Here

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Made Major Fashion Statements With THESE Snakeskin Print Outfits

Kylie Jenner

Also Read: After Sonam Kapoor, Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Channel Their Inner Addams Family Looks; See Pics

Also Read: Married Again! Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Exchange Vows For The Second Time

Also Read: Big SURPRISE: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Tie The Knot In No-frills Las Vegas Wedding. Here's The Video

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Travelled To Senegal, Posts Make Fans Emotional

Image source: Gigi Hadid Instagram, Kendall Jenner Instagram, Kim Kardashian Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.