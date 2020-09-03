Chadwick Boseman’s 'Da 5 Bloods' Co-star Clarke Peters Regrets ‘judging’ The Late Actor

Chadwick Boseman's demise was a huge blow to the entire Hollywood film fraternity and many members of the industry mourned his loss. Actor Clarke Peters recently also remembered the late actor and also made a heartfelt confession with the same. Chadwick and Clarke had starred together in the Netflix movie, Da 5 Bloods which was helmed by Spike Lee. The movie also marked Chadwick's last film to release before his death, on August 28, 2020.

Clarke Peters on the late Chadwick Boseman

Clarke revealed during his interaction in the show, Good Morning Britain, about his first impression of the late actor when they were shooting together for the war flick in Thailand. Clarke confessed that he was not the most altruistic in that particular environment but the 'hindsight teaches one a lot.' Explaining the same further, Clarke said that during the shooting of Da 5 Bloods, his wife had asked him how Chadwick was in real life. The actor admitted that even though he was super excited to work with the Black Panther actor, he had told his wife that the latter was a little 'precious'. Clarke went on to say that the reason behind his opinion was that Chadwick was surrounded by people who 'were fawning over him'.

Clarke Peters regrets judging Chadwick Boseman

Clarke remembered telling his wife how Chadwick had a Chinese practitioner massaging his back while he used to walk to the sets. He added that Chadwick also had a makeup lady massaging his feet while his girlfriend always held his hand. Clarke added that all these gave him the impression that maybe the success of Black Panther 'went to his head.' Clarke revealed that he only realized much later that the late actor was actually struggling with his heath all this while. Getting emotional, Clarke revealed that now he regrets getting so judgemental about Chadwick as he realised that all these people were only taking care of him.

The director of Da 5 Bloods, Spike also paid his tribute to the late actor during a birthday party which was held in the honor of Michael Jackson. The filmmaker hinted that Chadwick had put up with the rough shooting conditions while struggling with his health. He revealed on the occasion that he could not sense that anything was wrong with the actor.

