Letitia Wright Aka Shuri Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman, Says 'for My Brother'

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 after succumbing to colon cancer. Condolences for the actor's family poured in from all quarters as fans paid tribute on social media. Letitia Wright, Boseman's co-star from Black Panther also paid tribute to her late co-star with a video. Here's what this is about.

Letitia Wright aka Shuri posts emotional video to remember Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright aka Black Panther's Shuri took to her Instagram to post a video tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Adding a caption to the video, she wrote, "for my brother ðŸ•Š". While Wright played Boseman's sister in the Marvel movie, she also seems to have considered him to be a brother in real life.

The video begins with a sombre tone as the sun rises on the horizon. Letitia Wright talks about Chadwick Boseman in the video. She hailed him as an "angel" and added, "a soul so beautiful". She also revealed how he always "moved with grace and ease". Wright says that words cannot describe how everyone feels as the death of the Chadwick dawns on them.

In the video, Letitia Wright also adds that she had tried sending messages to Chadwick Boseman but did not receive any response. She thought he might be busy but did not know that he was "dealing with so much". However, she mourns, "I wish I got to say goodbye".

Black Panther's Shuri also recalled her moments with Chadwick Boseman. She said how on the way to LA he had said he was her brother. The video showed Right and Boseman goofing around and also a snippet of an Award ceremony where they shared a hug. She ended her video, saying, "And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart". There were also clippings of him and their entire Black Panther cast.

Chadwick Boseman had been battling colon cancer for four years in which the disease spread from stage three to four. He had, however, continued working during this period and kept the knowledge of this ailment a secret from the public. On the other hand, he himself visited many kids who were terminally ill or were battling cancer while himself going through the same tragic experience. He breathed his last on Friday, August 28 and is survived by his wife and children.

