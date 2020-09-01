Chadwick Boseman No More: Children From Across The World Pay Tribute To 'Black Panther'

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the character of King T'Challa in 'Black Panther' (Marvel Studios film), children and fans from across the globe pay tribute to the actor. The 43-year-old actor passed away on August 29 after battling colon cancer for four years. His death came as a shock for people across the globe as his cancer diagnosis was not public knowledge.

A tribute to 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman

Kids from around the world are posing with small figurines and models of the iconic King T'Challa, the superhero 'Black Panther' in the Marvel Studios film, to pay homage to actor Chadwick Boseman. Pictures of children dressed up as the Marvel studios' fictional superhero Black Panther showed up on Twitter as well. Some kids have also held an action figure memorial service for Chadwick Boseman. In the pictures, Chadwick Boseman's character Black Panther's figurine can be seen lying on the floor surrounded by other superhero figures from Marvel Studios as well as DC. These pictures were posted by parents in response to a thread started by a columnist named Derecka Purnell on Twitter. Check out the posts below.

I would really love a thread of Black kids in Black Panther costumes, as a way to remember and celebrate #ChadwickBoseman 💔 — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 29, 2020

Yesss to this thread!

Black Panther at his bday party. Repping Jackie before a Dodgers game.🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/UbVf6xpU10 — Shaneika Dabs⚜️Henny (@ShaneikaDabney) August 29, 2020

why this matters so much.⁣

rest in heavenly peace. ⁣

⁣#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/tEksgYEb8q — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/uzwaNOt8M0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2020

These sweet kiddos loved @chadwickboseman so much they held an action figure memorial service for him ❤️

Sent by @WSPA7 viewer Jasmine Pearson. pic.twitter.com/SwX1sJG4y7 — Sophia Radebaugh (@soph_radebaugh) August 31, 2020

Chadwick Boseman's career

Chadwick Boseman began his career in 2003 with an episode of Third Watch. He also worked in numerous other series including Law & Order, CSI: NY, and ER. Chadwick Boseman landed a role the series Lincoln Heights in 2008 and also did his first feature film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, in the same year. Chadwick also played a role in Persons Unknown in 2010. Chadwick Boseman gained popularity after he played the role of Jackie Robinson in the film 42 in 2013. He also starred in numerous other films like The Kill Hole, Draft Day, Get on Up and Gods of Egypt.

Chadwick Boseman's real shot to fame came when he played the character of T'Challa, also known as Black Panther, of Marvel Comics. He signed a 5 picture deal with Marvel which kickstarted with Captain America: Civil War as the first film. In 2018, the film Black Panther was released which was based on Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa/Black Panther and his country Wakanda, Africa. Chadwick played Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well. All three films ended up being the highest-grossing films. In 2019, Chadwick starred in another film titled 21 Bridges. Chadwick Boseman was last seen in a Netflix film Da 5 Bloods which was released on the OTT platform in June 2020.

