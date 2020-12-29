'Code 8' Ending Explained: Here's How Connor Goes All The Way To Save His Mother

Code 8 was a hit science fiction action film, and now that it's available on Netflix, fans are themselves experiencing the two hours of a delightfully stressful action drama. The film first aired in cinemas on December 13, 2019. The film stars Kari Matchett, Robbie Amell, Penny Eizenga, Jai Jai Jones and it revolves around a super-powered construction worker who falls into a group of criminals to raise funds to help his sick mother. Taking about the film, here's a look at the Code 8 ending explained.

The ending of Code 8 explained

As reported by hitc.com, Connor spends a lot of Code 8 looking for a way to save his terminally ill mother and believes that he has found a way to get into a criminal gang run by the enigmatic Sutcliffe. But Connor ends up turning the treacherous Sutcliffe over to the police, toppling the drug empire that Sutcliffe was building up.

In doing so, Connor forces Nia, who has the power to heal others, to heal his mother from the disease she's dying from. But when it becomes clear that Nia is going to die if she saves Connor's mother, he decides that her sacrifice is not worth it and shares a tearful farewell with his mother before turning to the police. The Powers Ban Bill, which is a continuous thread in the background of the story, is voted through, totally outlawing the use of powers.

Park, who helped bring Sutcliffe down after a tip-off from Connor, is commended for his work but looks upset when he presents his medal. This comes after it has been revealed that his daughter has powers, something that is handed down hereditary, meaning that he has powers, too, but he has been forced to hide them.

Code 8 comes to an end with Nia visiting her incarcerated father. It's one of the few moments of hope in the film, as now that Sutcliffe is gone, the couple's debts have been wiped out and, in a sense, they're finally free.

Also read | Adam Sandler Made A Call To Praise Jim Carrey During 'Sonic' Screening

Also read | 'Uncut Gems' Ending Explained; Here's How Adam Sandler Dies In The Film

More about the film

Code 8 was released on Netflix on April 11, 2020, several months after the limited release of the film in December 2019. The film tells the story of a dystopian future where 4 per cent of the population has superhuman powers, similar to the mutant population of X-Men. Again, just like X-Men, people with these powers are doing their best to keep themselves hidden, despite having previously been revered members of society.

Also read | Adam Sandler To Star In Netflix's 'Hustle'; LeBron James To Partner As Producer

Also read | Is 'Uncut Gems' A True Story? Here Are Some Cool Facts About The Netflix Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.