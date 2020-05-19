Adam Sandler To Star In Netflix's 'Hustle'; LeBron James To Partner As Producer

It seems that Netflix has found its next project, Hustle. The movie is going to be helmed by We the Animals director, Jeremiah Zagar. Reports also suggest that Adam Sandler will be starring in this movie. Read ahead to know more-

Adam Sandler to star in Netflix’s Hustle

Netflix’s next movie, Hustle, will have Adam Sandler playing the lead character. He will be seen playing an American basketball player, who after being fired for unfair reasons, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. in order to prove to the world that the two players have just what it takes to make it to the NBA. Taylor Materne and Will Fetters are the writers of the movie. Sandler’s Happy Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, are producing the movie.

Originally in 2018, Materne, Roth/Kirschenbaum and Springhill pitched Hustle to Legendary. Later, Netflix quickly acquired the rights from Legendary and pitched the story to Adam Sandler, as a start to the engine. Fetters polished up on the script as quickly as possible and Zagar’s attachment led Adam Sandler to sign on. This put the movie in the prime position as his next movie. However, it is still unknown when the production of the movie will get started, as everything is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic.

Adam Sandler recently had a huge box-office success with Josh and Benny Safdie's Uncut Gems, an indie crime-thriller centring on a New York jeweller and a gambling addict who must track down an expensive gem in order to pay off his debts. Sandler received critical acclamation for the movie and also won a Spirit Award for his performance. Reportedly, Sandler has been weighing several options and taking his time in finding his next project. Some sources also suggest that if the opportunity is right, he may shoot another movie before Hustle.

The latest partnership between Netflix and Adam Sandler follows the streaming giant extending its partnership with Adam and Happy Madison Productions, as it has committed to producing four more movies, that will be distributed exclusively on the platform. Adam Sandler and Netflix have also collaborated on the upcoming family movie, Hubie Halloween. In the movie, Adam Sandler stars alongside Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph and Shaquille O’Neal.

