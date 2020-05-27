Is 'Uncut Gems' A True Story? Here Are Some Cool Facts About The Netflix Movie

Uncut Gems is a 2019 crime thriller film that can be streamed on Netflix. This movie is directed by the Safdie brothers. Uncut Gems follows the story of Howard Ratner, played by Adam Sandler in his increasingly chaotic attempts to hold his life together while dealing with different characters. The show also stars Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian. Since its been streaming on Netflix fans have been debating - Is Uncut Gems a true story?

The plot of 'Uncut Gems'

Howard Ratner, played by Adam Sandler is a jeweller and gambler in the Diamond District of New York City. His tendency to bet other people’s money on blood diamonds and elaborate basketball bets gets him in deep trouble. But the real conflict begins when he comes in contact with Kevin Garnett, the basketball player himself. Garnett arrives at his jewellery store and becomes obsessed with a newly arrived Ethiopian Black Opal. Howard gives him the Opal although reluctantly, accepting Garnett's NBA championship ring as collateral. But by the force of habit, he immediately ends up tossing that ring in for gambling. This leads to a whirlwind of events that turn Howard's life into a scurry of chaos and difficulties.

Is Uncut Gems a true story?

The short answer to this question is, No. And the long answer may be 'sort-of.' The Safdie brothers have done a marvellous job of blurring lines between reality and fiction through the writing and direction. This makes most viewers believe that Uncut Gems is real. The story is indeed loosely based on the Safdie brothers' father's experiences.

Reportedly, their father worked as a runner in the diamond district, acting as the link between wholesalers and jewellers, always trying to cut deals on precious stones. The job acquainted him with all kinds of characters and, all these characters carried high-value items and the runners were often targeted by robbers. These people used to spend massive amounts of wealth with dubious things. This became the perfect raw material for the brothers' surreal, engaging, and thrilling story.

During his time as a runner, their father worked for a free-spirited misfit man named Howard. The Safdie brothers have pointed out that he was nothing like the Howard in the movie. Fans on Uncut Gems' Reddit page and other social media platforms have described this movie as stressful yet exciting, emotionally engaging, and quite intense.

