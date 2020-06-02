Cole Sprouse Detained In Santa Monica's 'Black Lives Matter' Protests; Read Here

The enitre world is enraged with the death of George Floyd and the citizens of US have taken to streets to protest. Though many celebrities are taking a stand online, many of them have also joined the people in the Black Lives Matter protests. Among them is actor Cole Sprouse who revealed that he was detained in a peaceful protest in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Cole Sprouse among the ones detained in Santa Monica protest on Sunday

Cole Sprouse took to his social media to share a graphic that said 'Black Lives Matter'. He gave the details of what happened in his caption and revealed he was arrested in Santa Monica with a group of other peaceful protestors. The main reason that the actor chose to speak about it on social media because he did not want the attention from the moment to be diverted to him.

He revealed that the cops gave them an option to leave and were told that if they refuse to retreat, they would be arrested. Cole Sprouse stated that when people did turn to leave, there was another line of cops blocking their way who then started zip locking them. Sprouse stated that his detainment as a straight white man and a public figure was nothing in comparison to others within the movement. He added that it is not a narrative about him and said that "this is a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing".

Cole Sprouse hoped that the cameras that were rolling from Police cruiser during their detainment would help. He expected others in his position to do the same and stand as an ally at this moment. The actor further said that he won't talk about it anymore and stating the reasons for it, he said, "(1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement".

Celebrities such as Tessa Thompson, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Halsey, and more have also shown up to protests in Los Angeles, New York, and other U.S. cities in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and other organisations. Others like Chrissy Teigen and Janelle Monáe showed support by donating huge sums of money in bailing out the protestors. Celebrities like Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez were also present at the Santa Monica protest.

