'Cole Sprouse Is Fine Post Split With GF Lili Reinhart', Says Brother Dylan Sprouse

Riverdale's Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper aka Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have been in an on and off relationship with each other since 2017. However, the two actors recently called off their relationship yet again. The rumours of the breakup surfaced before the coronavirus lockdown until Cole Sprouse's twin brother Dylan Sprouse recently spoke about how Cole is doing after his breakup.

Dylan Sprouse says brother Cole Sprouse is fine post-split with Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale duo, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, recently broke up and that's the reason the couple has not been quarantining together. In a recent interview with an international portal, Dylan Sprouse made some huge revelations about Cole's life after the breakup. The Zack And Cody star revealed that Cole and Lili have officially called it off and he is currently quarantining with his Riverdale co-star KJ Apa.

Dylan said that Cole is fine and added that his brother and KJ Apa somehow ended up staying together at KJ's place in Los Angeles amid the lockdown. The actor also added that he felt it was cute that Cole and KJ were together, just like a true bromance. Talking further, Dyan also shared that the Riverdale best friends are lifting weights and eating cheese all day long. He confirmed that Cole is good and is staying healthy. Dyan Sprouse also shared that his brother is relaxing and added that the two FaceTime every day.

KJ Apa and Dylan seem to be helping Cole move on after his breakup. Apparently, Cole and Dyan are have been trying to grow a moustache in quarantine. The Sprouse brothers call it the "violent facial hair competition" and Dylan joked that the world can be their judge. Dylan also asked the viewers of the interview to google 'Cole Sprouse’s moustache,' and do a side-by-side to his picture to judge the competition.

In September 2019, Lili Reinhart had referred to Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse as her boyfriend. In April, rumours of Cole Sprouse cheating on Lili Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber made rounds on social media. However, Cole Sprouse denied the rumours calling them ‘baseless’ and stating that he knew going public with the relationship will send the rumours mills spinning from time to time.

