Cole Sprouse Debunks 'baseless' Kaia Gerber Dating Rumors, Post Inside

Cole Sprouse, who is most popularly known for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoff show The Suite Life on Deck, was recently seen in rant-mode when he debunked rumours around his personal and dating life. There were talks on the internet about his alleged affair with Kaia Gerber, and he has called them “baseless”. Read on to know more about what the Riverdale star has to say about this:

Cole Sprouse on rumours about him and Kaia Gerber

Cole Sprouse fires back at the 'baseless' rumours that have been hitting the social media. The Riverdale star took to his official social media handle and said, “I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.” The actor urged his fans to choose humanity in his social media post.

(Image credit: Cole Sprouse/Instagram)

In his comment, he also said that when he first stepped into public relationship, this was foreseeable consequences. He also said that while he never wanted to indulge any part of his life to the “ravenous horde”. It is clear that his restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto his habits and lifestyle. The star has a following of 31.7 million people on his official Instagram account and has posted over a thousand posts so far.

