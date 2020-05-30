Cole Sprouse Talks About New Changes Related To Romantic Scenes In 'Riverdale' Season 5

Cole Sprouse opened up about his hit show Riverdale and how the COVID-19 pandemic is going to impact season 5 of the show. In an interview with a media agency, the actor mentioned that the show is going to come under quite a lot of scrutiny with respect to shooting schedules as the pandemic is going to bring a new set of challenges.

Cole stated in the interview that elements such as romantic scenes, the interaction between stars on set, stages, and many more things would undergo a big change. He also added that he is looking forward to seeing how the shoot continues once all the changes are set in place.

Riverdale season 5 will release in 2021

Riverdale is a show based on the Archie comics and stars Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse. The show was supposed to release season 5 this year but that won't be happening anymore due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will release its new season in the year 2021 and will reportedly also have a time leap. The details have not been set clear by producers and stars as of yet.

Riverdale Drama continues off-screen

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play pivotal roles in Riverdale, were dating in real life. It was reported that the couple who had been dating for three years has broken up recently. The couple broke off before the lockdown began and are self-isolating in different places. It was reported that even though the couple has called off their relationship, they are still on good terms and still talk to each other often. Lili Reinhart also talked a bit about her mental health on an Instagram live and dropped some hints related to her split.

Cole Sprouse is reportedly in self-isolation with KJ Apa. His brother, Dylan Sprouse, said that it's a real bromance between Cole and KJ, in an interview with a news portal. Dylan also mentioned in the same interview that Cole and KJ have been working out together in quarantine. Dylan and Cole both FaceTime one another and are keeping healthy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Cole Sprouse's Instagram

