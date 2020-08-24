Colin Farrel Undergoes A Complete Transformation To Play Penguin In 'The Batman'

The trailer for Robert Pattinson's The Batman was shared online just a day ago during the DCFanDome event. During the online event, multiple trailers and teasers were revealed to promote the upcoming DCEU films. The highlight of the event was The Batman trailer, that gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from Robert Pattinson's iteration of the beloved superhero.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman will feature multiple villains from the hero's massive rogue gallery. The trailer even gave fans a brief look at Colin Farrel as the Penguin, one of the lead antagonists of the upcoming movie. Fans were stunned by the massive transformation that Colin Farrel underwent to play Penguin. In fact, some fans even struggled to recognize the actor due to the Penguin's unique look in the trailer.

Colin Farrel as the Penguin looks unrecognizable to fans

Above is the official trailer for Robert Pattinson's The Batman that was shared online on Youtube after the DCFanDome event. The trailer gives fans a brief glimpse of Colin Farrel's character, The Penguin. However, Colin Farrel looked so different under the makeup that many fans did not even recognize him. The actor, who is 44-years-old, looked like a completely different person in the trailer for The Batman.

The makeup for Colin Farrel's character was done by artist Mike Marino. Towards the end of the trailer, Colin Farrel as the Penguin makes a brief appearance in which he says, "Whoa...this guy’s crazy!” referring to Robert Pattinson's Batman. The makeup and prosthetics completely change the look of Colin Farrel's face.

Colin Farrel's face looks wider and his hairline has been artificially receded. Moreover, there are several fake scars that make the character's face look disfigured. Below is a before and after look at Colin Farrel as the Penguin.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson in the lead titular role, while Paul Dano will feature as the Riddler. Zoe Kravitz is also set to star in the movie as Catwoman. The movie is set to release sometime next year. The Penguin was last seen on the big screen in 1992’s Batman Returns, where he was played by veteran actor Danny DeVito.

