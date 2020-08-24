'The Batman' Trailer Receives Thunderous Response On Twitter, Netizens Call It 'glorious'

The trailer of Matt Reeves’ much-awaited film Batman released on August 22 at the virtual DC FanDome convention. The trailer features Batman (Robert Pattinson) getting back at a nefarious force, which tries to target him in the Gotham City, where crime runs rampant. Besides the film’s interesting storyline and unpredictability, what caught the audience’s attention was its interesting star cast and the importance each character holds in the film. Take a look at how fans reacted to the trailer of Batman.

Also Read | First Trailer Of 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson Unveiled At DC FanDome Event

Fans react to The Batman trailer

Watching Pattinson’s #Batman beat the hell outta some goons. Made me miss Charlie Cox’s Daredevil



So, here’s the Hallway fight. Loved the batman trailer. pic.twitter.com/pupqE7mFf2 — Jimmy Folino - Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy18_58) August 23, 2020

Remember when Rob didn’t even want to SAY he wanted to be #Batman because he knew the fanboys would go bat crazy? LOOK AT HIM NOW ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/t5FR2GKbKH — I’m BatmanðŸ¦‡ (@whereitrains) August 23, 2020

I love how dark Gotham has become since Heath Ledger & Joaquin Phoenix. the batman trailer



This looks glorious ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#Batman pic.twitter.com/S2HkoxSsQ5 — Ñ‚σÐ¸Ñƒ’Ð¼αgις’× σÐ½Ð¸Ñ•σÐ¸ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ (@TeeJayMMA) August 23, 2020

#BatmanGothamKnight



I guess some men with long messy hair are psychotic. Right? Loved the batman trailer — Rena Nel #StayHome #SaveLives #StayAlive ðŸ˜· (@rebel7heartsoul) August 23, 2020

There's your climax to Mugen Train. The good thing here is that I doubt Demon Slayer's first movie would be that predictable. Loved the batman trailer #BatmanGothamKnight #Toonami pic.twitter.com/1lScD77tjz — Homs GeniZed (@HomsGeniZed) August 23, 2020

Also Read | Colin Farrell Says 'The Batman' Script Is "incredibly Original", Praises DeVito's Penguin

Batman

The upcoming Batman movie was slated to release in June 2020, however, the release was delayed due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell in the leading roles, Batman is a fictional superhero, which appears in American comic books published by DC Comics. The character was created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger.

Also Read | Matt Reeves' Shares First Look Of Robert Pattinson Starrer 'The Batman' Logo

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film also stars Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright in prominent roles. Earlier, many actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Adam West have played the role of Batman in its franchise films. Reportedly, the film is now set to be released on October 1, 2021, in cinemas worldwide.

Also Read | First Trailer Of 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson Unveiled At DC FanDome Event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.