Colin Farrell Says 'The Batman' Script Is "incredibly Original", Praises DeVito's Penguin

The Batman is a much anticipated upcoming superhero film. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson in the lead as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Colin Farrell, who plays the Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin, praised the script by calling it ‘incredibly original’. Read to know more:

Also Read | Colin Farrell 'cannot Wait' To Resume Shooting For 'The Batman', Expresses His Excitement

Colin Farrell calls The Batman script ‘incredibly original’

In a recent interview with a magazine, Colin Farrell talked about his forthcoming film The Batman. He said the whole prospect of the movie is “really exciting” and he is “ecstatic” to a part of that universe. The actor said that he has been watching the Batman films with his kid, but the script of the upcoming movie is something that he feels is “incredibly original”. He stated that it leans into the old films but it does not borrow and is born of the mythology of the characters; Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. Farrell feels that it is like a treatment and a version which he has not seen before. He mentioned that filmmaker Matt Reeves has done an “incredible job” of keeping the movie familiar and at the same time unique and new. He noted that it is “really exciting” for him to be a part of the project.

Also Read | 'The Batman' Spin-off TV Series On Gotham City PD To Be A Prequel?

Danny DeVito portrayed Penguin in 1992 released Batman Returns helmed by Tim Burton. Colin Farrell praised DeVito’s depiction of the character. He said that he saw the Batman Returns back in the day when it was first released. So he has seen Danny DeVito’s Penguin and “loved” it. The actor mentioned that The first Batman with Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger and Michael Keaton was “incredible”. He stated that Danny’s Penguin was “devious” and it was “so incredible” that he still remembers it clearly.

Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy is among the most acclaimed superhero movies and was one of the reasons why Colin Farrell agreed to be a part of the movie. He said that he was a huge fan of what Nolan’s did with the crape crusader’s world. The actor added that for those reasons it is “really cool” for him to be a part of the film.

Also Read | Zoe Kravitz Received Encouragement From Past Catwoman Actors For 'The Batman'

Also Read | 'The Batman Script Is Potentially Powerful,' Teases 'The Riddler' Paul Dano

About The Batman

The Batman cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It is said to focus on a younger Batman, emphasizing the detective aspect of the cape crusader more than his previous outings. The film is currently scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.