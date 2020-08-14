Matt Reeves' The Batman To Explore Tortured Soul Of Robert Pattinson's Young Bruce Wayne

The Batman is an upcoming superhero film starring Robert Pattinson in the titular character. Directed by Matt Reeves, there are several speculations on what the story will depict. Now Mattson Tomlin, who has penned down the script of the film, along with Reeves, has provided a few details about the plot.

The Batman to explore the soul of Young Bruce Wayne

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin spilled some beans about its plot. He said that it is tough to talk about, just because they want the movie to speak for itself. However, he stated that Matt Reeves is still willing to talk in broad terms about how this version of the Dark Knight will be different from ones the audiences have already seen on screen in recent years.

The writer mentioned that both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), which starred Ben Affleck in the cape, focused on “an older, more experienced Dark Knight,” but that will not be the case for The Batman. Tomlin noted that the upcoming film features Robert Pattinson as a Bruce Wayne who is “only just beginning his career” as Batman and is in the early days. He added that it is “a younger version” that the audiences have seen.

Mattson Tomlin hinted that Matt Reeves will have a philosophical approach to Bruce Wayne’s soul in The Batman. Citing Reeves’ Cloverfield (2008), Let Me In (2010), and Planet of the Apes films, he said that the filmmaker is always coming from a point of “emotion,” and it is never the “big action thing” in his movies. He noted that Matt Reeves always questions what is the character’s soul, and explores it.

Batman is one of the most popular comic book characters and the audiences are familiar with his traumatic childhood. But, Mattson Tomlin suggested that The Batman will bring something slightly different to its proceedings. He thinks that the movie will be looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through trauma, and then everything that he is doing is a reaction to it, rather than shying away from it. Tomlin noted that the film leans into his reactions in some “very fun and surprising” ways.

About 'The Batman'

The Batman cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. A spin-off prequel series is also in development.

